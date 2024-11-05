Forget the Keyboard, Anthropic’s New “Computer Use” Can Now Control Your Computer

Imagine AI agents navigating your computer just like a real assistant. With Anthropic’s new “Computer Use” feature, Claude can now analyze, interact, and perform tasks directly on the computer screen. This functionality empowers AI to take the wheel—moving the cursor, clicking, typing, and even capturing screens.

With AI now able to use software and websites like a person, productivity skyrockets across areas like IT, code fixes, data processing, and program tasks like PowerPoint and Excel. If you desire virtual help or unique tools for recurring jobs, Claude’s computer use offers new outlooks on AI’s potential to aid businesses plus more. Here are 5 use cases.

1. Ordering a Taxi Service

Need a ride in a rush. With Claude’s “computer use” feature, AI can handle this request with remarkable precision. Instead of going through the normal human navigation through the taxi apps, computer use by Claude visually navigates ride-sharing apps or websites. It can open the app, locate the pickup and drop-off fields, enter location details, and even select options like vehicle type or payment method based on user preferences.

For instance, if the user specifies a preference for eco-friendly options or the quickest available ride, the AI can compare ride types (e.g., standard, shared, or luxury) and select accordingly. After confirming the booking, Claude could capture a screenshot of the booking confirmation, allowing users to keep track of essential details. As a travel assistant, this use of Claude goes beyond mere booking, offering a safe, tailored, and efficient experience, especially for users needing immediate solutions.

2. Choosing Video Games and Casinos

With countless games and online casinos to explore, Claude’s “computer use” feature takes the guesswork out of finding quality options by systematically searching and comparing choices. For gamers or casino enthusiasts, Claude can browse game review sites, check ratings, and consider key details like game type, difficulty, or bonus structures for casinos. It can even analyze promotional offers, looking for the best signup bonuses or rewards.

For example, if users want a family-friendly game or a high-reward casino experience, Claude sorts through various choices, gathering ratings, player reviews, and game descriptions. It compiles this data into an organized list, making it easy to pick the Best Online Casinos or games without trial and error. ​

3. Skipping Ads (e.g., YouTube)

Claude’s capabilities extend to enhancing digital experiences by skipping ads on supported platforms. For example, when watching a YouTube video, users can activate Claude to detect “skip ad” buttons, clicking them automatically as soon as they appear. This means no more waiting through repetitive ads on long playlists or tutorial videos—Claude smoothly bypasses these interruptions for uninterrupted content.

The ”computer use” functionalities operate by monitoring the screen in real-time, recognizing visual cues that indicate an ad is playing. Once the “skip ad” option appears, it clicks it instantly, making video watching seamless. For anyone who frequently consumes YouTube content, this feature brings convenience by eliminating interruptions, allowing them to focus on the content they want to see. This use case is an excellent example of how AI can personalize and streamline media experiences.

4. Filling Out Forms, Such as Job Applications

Filling out forms—whether for job applications, surveys, or membership registrations—requires time and accuracy. Claude’s “computer use” feature takes on this task, performing consistent and precise data entry across a range of forms. With its ability to read fields and input information as per instructions, the AI can complete sections quickly, minimizing the chances of human error.

For instance, when filling out a job application, Claude could enter the required details, upload documents, and submit the form. It could even snap a screenshot of the confirmation page after a form is submitted. This capability proves invaluable for professionals who regularly apply for roles or organizations that handle bulk data entry. It ensures that every form is completed accurately and efficiently, saving significant time while maintaining data quality. For users in fields where repetitive form-filling is essential, it spares a large amount of time for anyone constantly filling out forms.

5. Navigating the Internet for Budget Hotels

Traveling on a budget requires careful planning, which includes comparing hotel prices, amenities, and locations. Claude’s “computer use” feature enables the AI to perform these tasks in real-time, acting like a dedicated travel agent. By navigating hotel booking sites or aggregators, Claude can search for hotels according to specified parameters, such as location, price, or rating.

​Once the computer use functionality by Claude has gathered all the data, it can present a selection of budget-friendly options, allowing travelers to make an informed choice without endless manual browsing. For frequent travelers, this means time saved and access to the best deals.

Read More From Techbullion