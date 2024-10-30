Fall Decor Styling Ideas for 2024: Designer Look on a Budget

Looking to elevate your space with fall decor that looks high-end but doesn’t break the bank? You’ve landed in the right place! Fall is the perfect time to cozy up your home, and today, I’m excited to share my favorite fall decor finds for 2024. These pieces will give you that stylish, designer look at a fraction of the cost. Whether you’re starting from scratch or just want to update a few pieces, these tips will help you achieve an autumn vibe without spending a fortune.

Let’s jump right into it, starting with some of the best seasonal essentials you should snag before they’re gone!

Warm Brown Magnolia Stems: A Designer Look for Less

We’re kicking off with one of my absolute favorite finds this season—these gorgeous Warm Brown Magnolia Stems. They look eerily similar to high-end stems from Afloral (which retail for $42 per stem), but here’s the shocker: I snagged these beauties for only $5 each. Yes, your jaw should be on the floor right now.

What makes these stems so special? Color and texture. The rich, earthy brown tones bring a cozy, natural look to any space, and the velvet-like texture of the leaves makes them look incredibly realistic. I bought five stems, but honestly, even three is enough to create a full, impactful look.

These stems work perfectly for a dining table centerpiece, draped on a console table, or styled in a large vase. I like to bend the stems a bit to mimic how they’d naturally look—super easy, but that little touch adds so much realism.

Want to bring that warm, neutral vibe to your space year-round? These stems will do the job, especially in a moody, earthy aesthetic. Trust me, you’ll get so much use out of them beyond just the fall season.

Candle Warmer: Style, Scent, and Safety All in One

Fall isn’t just about what you see—it’s also about what you smell. If you live in a place where lighting candles might not be allowed (like rental properties with strict policies), this Candle Warmer from Amazon is a game-changer. It lets you enjoy all the cozy candle scents without the fire hazard.

This isn’t your ordinary candle warmer either. Look at that stunning vintage-style glass shade paired with the curved gold accents. It’s eye-candy and functional all at once! You’ll want to leave this out even when you’re not melting a candle beneath it.

It also has a handy dimmer and timer, so you can set it up for the perfect ambiance whether you’re working, relaxing, or getting ready for bed. I’m currently using mine on the living room shelves to both elevate the decor and fill the room with a calming fall scent. At just $24, it’s a steal.

Seeded Garland: Simple Yet Stunning

Your fall decor wouldn’t be complete without adding some neutral garland to the mix. I found these seated garlands for just $5.99 each, and they are a game-changer for creating a layered, textured look.

Each garland strand is 6 feet long and has a beautiful, rusty undertone that makes them look like dried florals (even though they’re plastic). I bunched several together to create an effortless, organic vibe. You can style these on a dining table with some taper candles or even wrap them around your chandelier to create a soft, whimsical look.

Play around with where you use garland, too. It’s incredibly versatile and can add that seasonal touch to light fixtures, mantles, or even shelves—it’s entirely up to you.

Black Jack-O-Lantern: A Fun and Spooky Hack

If you love decorating for Halloween without going too over-the-top, check out this Black Jack-O-Lantern. I grabbed this one for $12.99, and what’s cool is that it comes with a removable, battery-operated light inside. That means no need to drill holes—just pop in a diffuser, and watch the magic happen.

The diffuser creates a fun, festive smoke effect coming out of the top of the lantern, making it perfect for Halloween parties or trick-or-treat nights. Need even more customization? You can spray paint the inside or add your own little touches for a custom vibe.

Burgundy Wildflower Stems: Pops of Rich, Earthy Color

I’m a huge fan of using burgundy as a seasonal accent color. It’s timeless and works for fall, winter, and even spring. These Burgundy Wildflower Stems were an absolute gem—originally priced at $8, but I got them for just $4 each thanks to a sale.

I used these stems to transition my summer decor into fall, mixing them with faux wisteria stems on my dining table. Burgundy stems give a rich, natural look to your space without being too bold. And one of my favorite designers, Amber Lewis, often uses similar tones to keep things cozy and lived-in while still feeling elevated. These are your best bet if you want something versatile and natural-looking.

Small Floral Arrangements: Simple and Chic

Another must-have is this small Rust Maple Leaf Arrangement I picked up for $17.99. With its muted, moody tones and rustic vase, it feels like something straight out of Pottery Barn—at a fraction of the price.

This is the kind of piece you can move around your home—kitchen countertop, bookshelves, bathroom, nightstand—the possibilities are endless. The neutral color palette makes it a seamless addition to any room, making it a great fall staple you’ll use year after year.

Acorn Canister: Adding Fall Vibes in Subtle Ways

For those of you looking for simple, understated fall accents, this Ceramic Acorn Canister is a must. It cost me just $15, and it’s perfect for adding a seasonal touch without going overboard. The rustic glaze gives it a hand-crafted vibe, and I’m using mine in the kitchen to hold Stevia packets near the coffee maker. Simple, functional, but still festive.

It could also look cute in bathrooms, holding Q-tips or cotton balls, or even in an office for small office supplies—just a little something to make the space feel refreshed for the season.

Burgundy Garland: My Favorite Fall Splurge

Sometimes you’ve got to splurge a little, and this Burgundy Garland was that for me. At $38 per strand, it’s definitely pricier, but the payoff is worth it. I draped two of these over my mantle, and they instantly give a rich, festive look without being too overpowering.

The red and burgundy tones are timeless, and when paired with vintage candlesticks, the whole look becomes effortlessly elegant. These garlands give you the option to style shelves, tables, or mantles, offering lots of versatility. Plus, you’ll reuse them year after year!

Final Thoughts

Fall is truly one of the best times to revamp your home decor, and you don’t have to spend a fortune to get that high-end, designer look. From realistic faux stems to chic canisters and cozy garlands, the key to fall decorating is mixing pieces that look like they belong together without overdoing it.

What’s your favorite fall decor piece this season? If you’re inspired by any of these ideas, let me know which ones you’re planning to use in your home! And don’t forget to hit that subscribe button if you want more fall styling ideas.

Happy decorating!