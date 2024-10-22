Explainer Video Production Company’s best practices have changed – Here’s what SAAS Marketing Directors need to know:

If you are an owner or marketing director of a Startup, a SAAS or any form of software company, you are probably very curious about which marketing techniques perform when creating your explainer videos. Many SAAS owners are frustrated after creating an explainer video and confused as to why it may not have worked. Here’s the first major reason people do or do not, pay attention to your explainer video. FORMAT! Format is a huge factor.

Format Mistakes: AI Videos destroy brand trust, Whiteboard Videos are dated and cheap cartoons simply aren’t watched by potential customers.

You may fear that you can only afford to use the above methods to reach an audience. Don’t waste your time or money. Live-action Video Production is just as affordable in this day and age. What used to cost $20,000 now often costs less than $5000 USD. Better prices and more competition in the space have made it possible for smart boutique production companies to offer small brands and startup businesses incredible Live Action Explainer Videos at the same price point as cheap cartoons once all costs are factored in.

Choosing the right format is essential, and hiring not just any production company, but a production company that knows how to make a proper explainer video is also very key. They should know all of the below best practices and have a very slick, clean commercial style. Avoid companies that claim to do everything, such as weddings, behind-the-scenes and real estate videos. When marketing B2B, B2C and SAAS, choose a company that specializes in those things. They should know how to write, direct, and edit a Live Action Explainer Video.

Three essential things you must do in your Explainer Video:

Use Live Action Explainer Videos as your format

Do you trust a salesman who does not exist? Probably not. If you were to try and buy a product at a store and the sales rep refused to show you his face, wore a mask, or spoke to you from behind a tinted window, you would probably go to another store. You would most likely work with someone who is not afraid to make eye contact. The same goes for Explainer Video production. Use a real human being as your SAAS spokesperson in your explainer video. Live Action Explainer Video Production Services are taking over. When a human being is explaining your product, the audience trusts the product is real much quicker.

Note: Fake AI people and cheap cartoons don’t make your company look sophisticated, they make your company look cheap. A combination of a real person pitching the product along with screengrabs, motion graphics, and lifestyle shots when applicable, is the current best way to build trust in your software as a service.

An Explainer Video Production Company that takes you from start to finish.

Finding your buyers with optimization

Get the attention of your buyer at the very beginning. This tells the algorithm who your audience is and also grabs the attention of your audience when watching YouTube. If your buyer is a Marketing Director for airlines, then start with “Dear Marketing Directors for Airlines”. It may sound dumb, but as many states, countries, and browsers stop letting you use “roaming on interest” and cookies to target viewers, this also, helps the right people take notice.

Algorithms are now paying attention to the words coming out of the actor’s mouth to feed your content to the right viewer in the way they do hashtags and descriptions as well.

Ask your Explainer Video Production Company to use the right software to see what words people are using when they are searching for your type of product, and then optimize the video by using those keywords in the script itself before you shoot. Don’t wait until after to figure out how to reach the audience. Make sure your director does it at the beginning of the production process.

Watch the length and structure of your Explainer Video

Ninety seconds to 2 minutes is the typical sweet spot. Keep it as short as possible. Move necessary information to the top and then go into the steps that help onboard the viewer into becoming a customer. Audience retention is very important when it comes to YouTube and Google placing your video in front of the right people. They will always prioritize content that people watch all the way to the end over content that gets more clicks, even when you are paying for those clicks. So keeping your eyes on runtime and reducing redundant dialogue is key when delivering the perfect explainer video for your SAAS.

