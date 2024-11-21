Ethiopia Food and Drug Authority (EFDA) and Medical Value Chain (MVC) Bahrain Launch Blockchain-Powered Track and Trace Partnership to Strengthen Pharmaceutical Supply Chain and Safeguard Public Health

Bahrain, Addis Ababa, November 2024 — The Ethiopia Food and Drug Authority (EFDA) and Medical Value Chain (MVC) are pleased to announce a transformative partnership to implement a cutting-edge blockchain-enabled pharmaceutical track-and-trace system across Ethiopia. This initiative marks a significant leap forward in combating counterfeit medicines and ensuring the safety, authenticity, and reliability of the pharmaceutical supply chain throughout the country.

As part of the agreement, MVC—a global innovator in blockchain-based supply chain tracking technology—will work closely with EFDA to establish a secure, end-to-end digital platform for monitoring pharmaceuticals. The track-and-trace solution, powered by MVC’s unique, patent-pending dual blockchain technology, will monitor medicines at every stage of the supply chain, from production to patient, ensuring that only genuine, safe products reach Ethiopian citizens. This technology, also utilized in MVC’s SmartPass system, provides a robust layer of verification and transparency unmatched by other solutions.

Key Benefits of the EFDA and MVC Track-and-Trace System:

Enhanced Public Safety: By preventing counterfeit medicines from infiltrating the market, this system will protect Ethiopian consumers and bolster trust in the healthcare sector.

Real-Time Monitoring: The platform's real-time tracking capabilities empower regulatory authorities to closely monitor each point in the supply chain, detecting any signs of tampering or diversion instantly.

Increased Transparency and Accountability: The system provides full visibility to manufacturers, distributors, pharmacies, and regulators, reinforcing safety and quality standards across the board.

Global Compliance Standards: Designed to align with GS1 and best practices in pharmaceutical regulation, this initiative will elevate Ethiopia's compliance with international standards, positioning the nation as a regional leader in pharmaceutical safety.

Heran Gerba, Director General of EFDA, commented on the new initiative: “Our collaboration with MVC demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding public health by harnessing advanced technology. This track-and-trace solution represents a proactive approach to eliminating counterfeit drugs and ensuring access to safe, authentic pharmaceuticals for all Ethiopians.”

Sheikha Dheya bint Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Chairperson of MVC, remarked, “We are honored to partner with the Ethiopian Food and Drug Authority on this vital project.

Leveraging our innovative dual blockchain technology, we’re confident this system will set new standards in the global fight against counterfeit pharmaceuticals.”

The initial phase of this program will involve registering all imported medicines and their manufacturers in the blockchain system. As the system develops, EFDA and MVC will continue refining and enhancing the platform to address the healthcare sector’s evolving challenges and needs.

This partnership represents a shared commitment to public health and integrity in the medical supply chain, ensuring that only safe and effective medicines reach Ethiopian patients.

For Additional Information contact:

Ebrahim Sonde

Executive Vice President – Business Advisory Group

Riyada Group & Riyada Solutions

Medical Value Chain WLL

Email: sonde@riyadaconsulting.com

Contact: +97317531534

Tim Williams

Vice President

Medical Value Chain WLL

Email: tim@avc360.com

Contact: +17029602237

FAQs on the EFDA and MVC Bahrain Blockchain-Powered Track and Trace Partnership

1. What is the partnership between EFDA and MVC Bahrain about?

The Ethiopia Food and Drug Authority (EFDA) and Medical Value Chain (MVC) Bahrain have partnered to implement a blockchain-powered track-and-trace system for the pharmaceutical supply chain. This initiative aims to enhance transparency, prevent counterfeit drugs, and safeguard public health in Ethiopia.

2. How does blockchain technology strengthen the pharmaceutical supply chain?

Blockchain provides a decentralized, tamper-proof ledger to track pharmaceuticals from manufacturers to consumers. It ensures real-time visibility, authenticity, and traceability of drugs, reducing the risk of counterfeit products entering the supply chain.

3. What public health benefits does this initiative provide?

The partnership improves drug safety by ensuring only authentic, quality-assured pharmaceuticals reach patients. It also builds trust in the healthcare system, reduces wastage, and ensures compliance with regulatory standards.

4. Why is this partnership significant for Ethiopia?

Ethiopia faces challenges with counterfeit drugs and inefficient supply chains. This blockchain-powered solution helps modernize the country’s pharmaceutical logistics, improve regulatory oversight, and align with global best practices for public health safety.

5. What role does MVC Bahrain play in this initiative?

MVC Bahrain brings its expertise in blockchain technology and healthcare innovation. It provides the infrastructure and technical support needed to implement the track-and-trace system, ensuring seamless integration with EFDA’s regulatory framework.