Essential accessories for your Tesla in the Aussie Outback: Prepping your Model Y or Model 3 for road trips

Highly varied and rocky Australian landscape makes every road trip a different set of challenges. Whether you are going through Outback’s sandy deserts, coastal highways, or trekking into the country-side, the Tesla accessories make all the difference in making this happen smoothly and pleasurably for your Model Y or Model 3.

Tesla’s new electric cars already come with the latest technology; however for long road trips in the scrappy Outback of Australia, there are some attachments that can enhance your driving experience and keep your vehicle prepared for the time it may face extraordinary conditions from the rugged surroundings. The Tesla Model Y accessories and Tesla Model 3 accessories you must have for your road trip are based on what will be most vital for comfort, safety, and convenience on the open road.

1. All-Weather Floor Mats Keep your interior clean End

No road trip is complete without spills, dirt, and dust while driving far in the outback. All-weather floor mats are a necessary accessory for protecting your Tesla from soil, mud, and moisture. The heavy-duty mats trap dirt and liquids in the cabin of your Tesla, leading to cleaner rooms and creating a more comfortable ride.”.

When it comes to long road trips in Australia, you’ll want to make sure that your Model Y or Model 3’s interior is protected from the elements. All-weather floor mats are durable, easy to clean, and provide excellent protection against the harsh environment of the outback.

Why You Need It: It keeps the car free from dirt, sand, and moisture, especially when you travel on isolated roads in Australia.

2. Tesla Roof Rack: Stretch your cargo capacity

If you’re carrying extra luggage or gear, a Tesla roof rack will be your best friend. In fact, a roof rack really gives you that little storage you may need with all your cabin clutter eliminated if you’re carrying camping equipment, bikes, or surfboards.

For longer excursions into the outback or coastal regions, you will need to ensure there’s enough space for all things, especially if you’re carrying supplies for off-road adventures. A Tesla roof rack is particularly designed to carry cargo on the Model Y and Model 3, making sure your cargo stays secure and won’t damage the roof or body of the car.

Why You Need It: Extra storage for long road trips. This is ideal for carrying luggage and camping gear and other outdoor equipment.

3. Mobile EV Charger: Never Run Out of Juice

Although Tesla’s supercharging network is vast, a charge backup always helps when travelling through several distant places. A portable EV charger is one of the most essential accessories used when traveling in the Australian Outback for charging your Model Y or Model 3 when superchargers are not easily accessible.

Having a portable charger in your vehicle means you can plug into a standard 240V outlet, giving you peace of mind that you won’t run into charging issues in remote areas. Be sure to select a high-quality, Tesla-compatible portable charger that’s designed to withstand the Australian climate and terrain.

Why You Might Like It: So that you don’t die on the road; charging stations are still few and far between.

4. Tesla Sunshades: Keep Your Interior Safe from the Australian Sun

Australia is known for its scorching sun, and the inside of your Model Y or Model 3 while driving through the Outback can be very hot. Prevent your vehicle’s interior from damage caused by the sun to ensure proper car maintenance.

One easy answer to this problem is Tesla sunshades. It helps prevent UV rays which will damage the interior of your car while also keeping off heat and ensuring that no sunbeam penetrates inside your cabin, making the road trip cooler.

Why You Need It: Protects your Tesla’s interior from UV damage and keeps the cabin cooler in hot Australian conditions.

5. Tesla All-Weather Mud Flaps Keep Your Model Clean

Along the Australian outback, your Tesla is likely going to collect dust, mud, and even dirt on the outside. Mud flaps are something you would need to guard your Tesla against harmful elements. These features push road debris and dirt away from the sides of your car so that your vehicle will be cleaner and more perfect.

All-weather mud flaps are designed to be durable and flexible, ensuring that they can withstand the harsh conditions of the outback. They’re easy to install, and they’ll save you from frequent washes, especially during dusty and muddy road trips.

Why You Need It: Protects your car from road debris, mud, and dirt, keeping the exterior cleaner and preventing potential paint damage.

6. Tesla Model Y and Model 3 Pet Seat Covers; Carry Your Furry Friends Along

If you are bringing your furry friend along, then neither do you want to forget a pet seat cover. These cover the seats of the Tesla from your pet’s hair, dirt, and scratches so that you maintain a clean and nice interior for all people traveling with you.

Teslas pet seat covers take good shape in both the Model Y and Model 3, and they promise protection without denting the comfort levels for your pet. Adjustable straps and water-resistant materials ensure that these covers are excellent additions for pet owners going on road trips in the Aussie outback.

Why You Need It: This is kept to protect your Tesla seats from hair and dirt by your pets while providing them comfort long distances.

7. Tesla Rear Spoiler: Enhance Performance and Aesthetics

Though not a necessity for all drivers, a rear spoiler does offer many performance and aesthetic advantages. Aerodynamically, it provides a reduction in drag that increases stability more at higher velocitiesespecially helpful if someone is traveling longer highway routes or traveling through windy scenarios in rural areas.

In addition to the great performance benefits, a rear spoiler gives your Model Y or Model 3 a sporty and dynamic look that will definitely turn heads on your journey through the outback.

Why You Need It: Enhance the aero dynamics and also give your Tesla that sleek, sexy look.

8. Tesla Model Y and Model 3 Trunk Organizer: Stay Organized on the Road

Long road trips involve much baggage, from food and drinks to camping equipment, among other tech gadgets. A trunk organizer will assist you in keeping everything arranged neatly in the trunk without letting your belongings slide out of place and contributing to such clutter.

Specifically, this trunk organizer is designed for Tesla Model Y and Model 3 and will fit perfectly in the vehicle’s trunk to house your different types of gear. If you ever need some emergency supplies, tools, or just want to have your food and drinks close to hand while traveling, getting a trunk organizer is a must as it gives great facilitation for an arranged road trip.

Why You Need It: Keeps your belongings organized and secure, preventing clutter and ensuring easy access to items.

9. Hand Carry Cooler: Stay Fresh On Long Trips

Road trips can get extremely hot, especially in the Australian Outback. So, having a portable cooler will help keep drinks, snacks, and fresh food cool and easily accessible during your travels. Tesla-compatible coolers can be charged via your car’s USB or 12V outlet, making them convenient for on-the-go cooling.

A cooler is very useful if you are traveling through areas that have no accessible foodstuff, especially beverages. It ensures that you always have something to drink which is cold at any time when you need to drink it.

Why You Need It: Keeps drinks and snacks cold, making long trips in hot conditions more enjoyable.

Conclusion: Prepare for your trip

The Australian Outback is a destination for an adventure that is like no other. However, it requires preparation. The right Tesla accessories will help turn your Model Y or Model 3 into the perfect road-trip car, ready to conquer the harsh terrain and severe outback weather. All of these accessories, ranging from floor mats and mud flaps to portable chargers and covers over the seats for pets, will upgrade your entire experience behind the wheel, making sure that your Tesla is ready for whatever the outback has in store for it.

Before embarking on this long drive, make sure your Tesla is completed with these essential gears. The right gears will enable your Model Y or Model 3 to breeze through the long roads, difficult terrains, and baking suns, making your road trip in Australia so safe, comfortable, and memorable! Happy driving!