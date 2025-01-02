Enterprise Service Management ,  Incident Management,  Problem Management, ESM software,  Service Catalog

From data overload to actionable insights: A guide to ITSM dashboards

In 1883, Scottish physicist William Thompson famously said, “When something can be expressed in numbers, you know something about it.” This idea holds even more weight today, especially in the field of data analytics. The sheer volume of data generated daily presents a significant challenge for IT Service Management (ITSM) teams. They must sift through vast amounts of information to extract insights that not only enhance efficiency but also improve service quality. When we integrate data visualization with an ITSM platform, it helps managers and supervisors to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the overall platform and empower respective teams to make informed decisions and optimize their operations. A study of 228 startups from different European countries concluded that a direct positive relationship exists between business intelligence characteristics and startup performance [1].

Key Aspects of an ITSM Dashboard:

A dashboard in ITSM should be the visual representation of the key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics related to the area which needs to be focused on. This is easier said than done! The challenge faced by IT managers is that the focus area changes frequently and often without any advance notification. Thus it is paramount that the dashboards which are designed provide the flexibility to managers to modify them based on their priorities while keeping them aligned with continual improvement lifecycle. The key components of such dashboards can thus be outlined as:

Clearly defined metrics that measure performance against specific goals Customizable dashboard to meet the specific needs of different users, such as IT managers, service desk agents, and executives. A clear and easy to follow design that allows users to quickly navigate, identify, and focus on the dashboard. Easy to integrate with other tools and systems to provide a comprehensive view of IT operations.

Categorization of ITSM Dashboards

Strategic Dashboard: These dashboards provide a high level overview of IT performance, with focus on long term goals and objectives. The typical users of these dashboards are executives and senior management representatives responsible for making strategic decisions. Recommended metrics to track

CMDB Health

Governance Metrics

Supplier Metrics

Tactical Dashboards: These dashboards provide a detailed view of IT operations, focusing on short term goals and performance metrics. The users of these dashboards are people in the role of Delivery managers. Recommended metrics for this category of dashboard revolves around

Incident Resolution Rate

Change Success Rate

SLA Compliance

Operational Dashboards: Operational dashboards provide a real-time visibility of IT operations and keep track of activities and key performance indicators. These dashboards are essential for IT staff to monitor service performance to quickly address any issues, and maintain smooth operations. Some important metrics to include are:

Volume of unattended tickets

Aging of requests

Volume and Severity related metrics

Dashboard snippets from HCL SX providing actionable insights

CMDB Health: 70 % of CIs do not have owners identified

Trend of Created vs Resolved incidents: Do I have untapped capacity when volume of tickets goes down?

Aging of tickets: Need for focus on tickets which have aging of more than 2 weeks

In conclusion, transforming data overload into actionable insights through ITSM dashboards is not just a technical endeavor; it’s a strategic imperative for organizations striving for efficiency and excellence. As you embark on this transformative journey, remember that the right tools and practices can turn overwhelming data into a wealth of insights, driving your organization toward greater agility and success.

References:

[1] Caserio, Nuno, and Arnaldo Coelho. “The influence of Business Intelligence capacity, network learning and innovativeness on startups performance.” Journal of Innovation & Knowledge, vol. 4, no. 3, 2019, pp. 139-145.