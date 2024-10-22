Engineering Excellence: How Marine Expert Sian Yang Tan Is Crafting Unbreakable Offshore Structures

Marine engineering is a discipline that combines various engineering fields to design and construct seafaring vessels and structures.

In this demanding and intricate field, Sian Yang Tan stands out as a leading expert, known for his remarkable contributions to designing and constructing unbreakable offshore structures.

His work is characterized by a profound understanding of engineering principles, a commitment to innovation, and an unwavering dedication to safety and sustainability.

Currently a Project Manager at Seatrium AmFELS, Inc., he provides support throughout the project lifecycles, from scope and planning to budget modification and closing.

“Analyzing designs, developing strategies, and stopping excessive analysis to meet deadlines and budgets is all part of my everyday work.

“I also listen to user feedback and make practical improvements to designs. Clients are often frustrated when problems highlighted early on aren’t addressed until they become major issues.

“The engineering team must also ensure that it understands and meets client requirements, especially those involving complex electrical and instrumentation aspects.

“But ultimately, I love the engineering part—putting everything together and watching the design come to life.

“The planning stage is crucial too, where we design the vessel layout to ensure stability and functionality. Finally, I enjoy the monitoring and controlling phase, working closely with production to ensure everything runs smoothly.”

Born in Malaysia, Tan pursued his studies in Singapore and then advanced his education in the UK at the University of Strathclyde, in Glasgow, where he received a Bachelor of Naval Architecture and Offshore Engineering (Honors).

His career journey began as a management trainee at Keppel Fels Pte Ltd, a renowned player in the marine industry. Here, he rotated through various departments, gaining comprehensive knowledge of the project life cycle from initiation, planning, and execution to monitoring and controlling performance.

“I love building mega projects and seeing heavy structures come together and float. It’s amazing to see steel, machinery, piping, and electrical systems all working together to create something functional,” says Tan.

His passion for engineering and problem-solving is evident in his successful career, where he has managed large-scale projects, forecasted potential delays, and proposed alternative solutions.

One of Tan’s significant achievements was managing a $570 million manufacturing project at Sea Forrest Engineering Pte Ltd. He handled financial aspects, prepared monthly billings, and ensured optimal cash flow, showcasing his expertise in project management and financial oversight.

Later, as the Assistant Project Director at CIMC Raffles Offshore (Singapore) Pte Ltd, Tan led a team in constructing semi-submersible drilling rigs, maintaining client relations, resolving conflicts, and developing detailed project schedules.

His role as a Senior Project Manager at Paxocean Engineering Zhoushan Co. Ltd further solidified his reputation. Here, he worked with cross-functional teams to create new processes for customs clearance and local transportation regulations. He also mapped out the manufacturing process flow for a 200,000m² AHTS shipyard, developed a 666,666m² repair yard, and managed yard development costs within a $44 million budget and $150 million, respectively.

His responsibilities include providing support throughout the project lifecycle, conducting material takeoffs, providing estimates, negotiating contracts, and managing project resources.

Reflecting on his journey, Tan shares: “I enjoy working with a team of passionate individuals to create something functional and innovative, which is a crucial part of ship and offshore design.”

One of his notable projects involved developing two shipyards in China. The first, an anchor-handling supply vessel shipyard, was about 200,000 square meters. Yang Tan started with land acquisition, designed the layout, planned the steel plate workflow, and oversaw the shipyard’s operation.

The total investment was $44 million, sold for a profit of $150 million after his tenure.

The second shipyard on Zhoushan Island near Shanghai was 1 million square meters, with two dry docks. Initially designed for building jack-up rigs and semi-submersibles, the shipyard switched to repair work under Yang Tan’s guidance.

Tan reveals: “One challenge is the demographic and cultural differences in the workforce. There’s a wider range of skills in Asia, but communication can be difficult. Another challenge is getting people to understand and point out design problems early. Lastly, there’s the issue of labor costs and finding specialized skills, especially in the U.S.

“Clients are often frustrated when problems highlighted early on aren’t addressed until they become major issues. There’s also the challenge of ensuring the engineering team understands and meets client requirements, especially with complex electrical and instrumentation aspects.

“That’s why I’m approachable, open-minded, and enjoy sharing my experience and solutions.

“I like to make the work environment positive and collaborative, and I often break the ice with humor to solve problems.”

Tan’s holistic approach to project management, from planning to execution, ensures that projects meet client expectations and industry standards.

He reveals: “I am always thinking of ways to improve the process. I once worked on a project where we cut a vessel in half to extend it by 50 meters. We floated the sections apart and inserted a new section in the middle without using cranes, relying on the water for support. This is a very difficult thing to do, and very few people in the industry know how to implement the process.

“Another project involved heavy block lifting, where we used a special method to cantilever the structure into place. I always want to think outside the box to achieve the most efficient and budget-conscious approach into action.”

Tan’s vision for the future includes implementing modular construction in shipbuilding, where each block is fully outfitted before assembly. This approach would streamline the process, reduce errors, and improve efficiency.”

Tan’s additional educational background further supports his expertise. He is studying for a PhD in Computer Science and Engineering (expected graduation 2028) from the University of Fairfax, a Master of Science in Business Analytics and an MBA from Hult International Business School.

Rolando Reynosa has worked with Tan for the past two years on the 15,000CY hopper dredge barge project at Seatrium AmFELS, where he is the Project Engineer.

He says: “In our working relationship, Sian Yang has consistently demonstrated his support and collaborative spirit. His assistance during the commissioning phase, especially in troubleshooting and problem-solving, has been invaluable.”

Reynosa adds: “His project management capabilities and technical acumen are outstanding. His ability to foresee potential issues and implement preemptive solutions has been a critical factor in the project’s smooth progression.

“We faced several commissioning challenges that required immediate attention. Sian Yang’s decisive leadership and technical expertise were crucial in resolving these issues, ensuring we stayed on schedule.”

Reynosa reveals: “Sian Yang’s commitment to excellence and proactive problem-solving are commendable. For example, his quick thinking and strategic planning during a critical equipment failure prevented significant delays and additional costs.

‘His leadership and expertise have greatly benefitted SEATRIUM AmFELS, leading to successful project outcomes and enhanced operational efficiency. His contributions have strengthened the organization’s position in the industry.”

Proficient in English, Mandarin/Chinese, and Bahasa Malaysia, Tan leverages his diverse skills and experience to drive successful project outcomes and promote organizational growth.

“I want to be known for instilling effective collaboration and communication between clients and builders, as it is essential for the success of any maritime engineering project. Both parties must understand each other’s goals and work together to achieve the best results.

“And nothing brings me more joy than showing my family a gigantic ship or oil rig I have worked on. A permanent structure that is having a huge impact on so many lives.”