Emirates Airline, the largest carrier in the Middle East, has cultivated partnerships and alliances with airlines and corporations around the world. These relationships allow Emirates to extend its network reach and provide enhanced services and benefits to customers.

One of Emirates’ most notable partnerships is with Australian airline Qantas. The two airlines began their alliance in 2013, which includes integrated network collaboration, reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, and shared airport lounge access. Emirates and Qantas coordinate on pricing, sales, scheduling, and their respective frequent flyer programs. This allows customers to earn and redeem points on both airlines’ networks. The partnership provides customers with an expanded list of destinations in Australia, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

In Europe, Emirates has cultivated partnerships with airlines like Flybe in the UK and TAP Air Portugal. These alliances provide connects to smaller destinations within Europe that Emirates does not directly serve. Passengers can book connecting flights on Emirates and the partner airlines on the same itinerary. Along with integrating flight schedules, these European partnerships allow for reciprocal earning and redemption of frequent flyer miles.

Emirates also has a codeshare agreement and frequent flyer partnership with Japan’s JAL airline. This provides expanded access to destinations across Japan for Emirates customers. Similar partnerships are in place with airlines like Malaysia Airlines, Thai Airways, South African Airways and SpiceJet of India. These partnerships strengthen Emirates’ presence in markets across Asia and Africa.

On the ground, Emirates has partnerships and sponsorships with organizations and events across the globe. The airline has a longstanding partnership with DP World to operate cargo and passenger services at Dubai’s Jebel Ali port and airport. Emirates also sponsors several major sports teams and events. They include football clubs AC Milan, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. In cricket, Emirates sponsors the International Cricket Council. And the airline has sponsored the US Open tennis tournament since 2015. These high-profile sponsorships increase global brand visibility for Emirates.

Emirates has expanded customer experiences through partnerships with other corporates as well. For example, the airline has offered Wi-Fi services powered by OnAir across its fleet of Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft. Emirates also partnered with Huawei to become the first airline to provide high-speed broadband connectivity through mobile devices. Emirates Lounges around the world feature spa services courtesy of Timeless Spa, as well as wines carefully curated by Moët Hennessy. Collaboration with these brands allows Emirates to offer industry-leading amenities at 40,000 feet.

In all, Emirates Airline has cultivated partnerships across the aviation, corporate, sports and entertainment spheres. These relationships strengthen Emirates’ global network reach. They also allow the airline to enhance the customer experience with top-tier brands across different industries. With Dubai’s rise as a global hub, Emirates will continue developing key partnerships worldwide as its soars into the future.