Elevate Study Abroad Opportunities: Duolingo English Test Prep Tips

Nowadays, DET is emerging as a flexible and affordable alternative for students who want to study abroad. Students prefer the Duolingo exam because of its adaptive technology and the convenience of taking the test from home. Though the exam is less challenging, scoring high is not that easy. So here are Duolingo English Test Prep Tips to help you achieve your dream of studying abroad.

1. Understand the Duolingo Test Format

Understanding the test format is very important, as it will help you strategize your study plan. The Duolingo exam uses adaptive testing, which means that the questions get harder or easier based on your previous answers. Practice mock tests online to get used to this style.

2. Strengthen Your Vocabulary

In this test, your English language skill is being tested. One of the most prominent ways to test English language skills is through the vocabulary you are using. In this test, there are so many questions that you need to distinguish between real and fake words. So first, enhance your vocabulary. You can practice this on Gurully’s online platform.

3. Master Speaking Skills for the Interview Section

The speaking section of the Duolingo test, especially the video interview, can be nerve-wracking. Here’s how to excel:

Record Yourself: Practice speaking on various topics and record yourself. Focus on your pronunciation, fluency, and coherence.

Time Management: The speaking tasks have a limited time frame. Practice answering sample questions within the set time to get comfortable with the pacing.

Think on Your Feet: Prepare by practicing impromptu speeches on everyday topics. The interview questions are often general, such as “Describe your favorite hobby.”

4. Practice Writing for Both Adaptive and Sample Tasks

Writing skills will also be evaluated in the adaptive test, and scoring these questions will contribute to your overall scoring. To score high, focus on:

Be Clear & Precise : When summarizing texts and responding to prompts, always be clear and concise and frame proper sentences.

Grammar and Spelling: Ensure that your writing is free of grammatical errors and spelling mistakes, as these can affect your score.

Structured Responses: For the writing sample, provide well-organized and thoughtful responses. Universities will evaluate your ability to structure an argument or express your thoughts coherently.

5. Take Practice Tests Regularly

It is very important that you practice regularly so that you can enhance your scoring in all the sections. For practicing, you can use Gurully’s online platform, which provides full-length mock tests. It will help you understand the exam format and how to answer the questions according to the time limit.

6. Work on Time Management

The DET is relatively short, around an hour, but the adaptive nature of the test can make it feel intense. Good time management is essential. Here’s how to stay ahead:

Practice with a Timer: When practicing, use a timer to get used to answering questions within set limits.

Avoid Overthinking: Since the test adapts to your performance, don’t dwell too much on any one question. Answer to the best of your ability and move on.

7. Improve Typing Speed:

It is a computer-based exam, so it is very important that you give the responses fast. For that, you need to improve your typing speed. Practice typing quickly and correctly, especially for the writing and fill-in-the-blanks sections.

Why To Choose Duolingo English Test:

Affordable: Duolingo can be considered an economical exam that students can take from home. Priced at around $49, it is much cheaper than other language tests.

Fast Results: Unlike other exams that take weeks, you can get your results within 48 hours. So even if the result is not that good, you can restart preparation for Duolingo English Test.

Globally Accepted : Over 5,000+ institutions, including top universities in the USA, Canada, and Europe, accept Duolingo English Test scores.

Minimum Score Requirements for Admission In Top Universities

Before jumping into prep, you should know what score you need. Here’s a breakdown of minimum Duolingo scores for some popular study destinations:

Country University Minimum Duolingo Scores USA Yale University 120+ USA University of Arizona 100-110 Canada University of Toronto 115+ Canada McGill University 120+ UK University of Edinburgh 115+ UK University of Glasgow 105-110

Duolingo English test is one of the most prominent language proficiency exams that students must choose if they are preparing to settle abroad for study purposes. Preparation includes understanding the DET’s adaptive format, strengthening vocabulary, mastering speaking skills, practicing writing effectively, taking regular practice tests, working on time management, and improving typing speed.

Additionally, students should know the minimum DET scores required by their desired universities. By following these guidelines, students can increase their confidence and improve their chances of achieving their dream of studying abroad through the DET.

Consider using Gurully, an online platform offering full-length mock tests that simulate real-time exam conditions for effective practice. This feature will familiarize you with the actual exam format, and AI scoring provides instant results to save time. Additionally, Gurully’s customizable packages cater to different preparation timelines, including last-minute options.