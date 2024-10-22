Dr. Louis Bourget on Treating Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorder with Non-Invasive Procedures

You have probably heard someone talk about their “TMJ disorder acting up” – but what exactly is a TMJ Disorder and how do we treat it?

According to the Canadian Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders are common and affect 25-30% of the population.

The temporomandibular joints are the two joints that connect the lower jaw to the skull. These joints slide and rotate in front of the ear giving us mobility to open and close our mouth. When these joints fail to align correctly it can cause significant pain in the jaw and surrounding muscles. In many cases, it is difficult to point out the exact cause, but TMJ disorders can often be linked to teeth grinding, jaw injuries, arthritis as well as everyday wear and tear. Common symptoms include stiffness in the jaw, difficulty opening/closing the mouth, jaw pain, jaw popping or clicking, headaches, earaches, toothaches, and tinnitus.

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons are specifically trained to diagnose and treat TMJ disorders. Many specialists have focused their training on facial reconstruction specifically within areas of the jaw, palate, and lips. One such highly respected specialist is Canadian dentist and surgeon Dr. Louis Bourget of Gander Family Dental in Newfoundland and Dartmouth clinic in Nova Scotia. Over his 30-year career, Dr. Bourget has spent time at the Mayo Clinic studying facial reconstruction, skills he’s brought back to his practice in Atlantic Canada. Currently, Dr. Bourget splits his time between working with patients in hospitals, private clinics, and even patients abroad on annual mission trips.

Specialists like Dr. Bourget will diagnose TMJ Disorders based on a clinical examination of the patient and a review of their medical history. In many cases, management of the disorder involves non-invasive treatments including medications, physiotherapy, and bite splint therapy. A small percentage of patients may require surgical treatment. There are several different types of surgery available depending on symptoms and severity.

Dr. Bourget is among many modern surgeons who incorporate new technology to offer minimally invasive procedures to their patients. One of the most common of these, arthrocentesis, involves injecting fluid into the joint. This fluid will flush out any chemical byproducts of inflammation and reduce pressure which can relieve pain symptoms. OMS surgeons also utilize a slightly more invasive procedure, arthroscopy, which involves creating a small hole in the skin above the jaw through which a tube is inserted, allowing surgeons to operate on the joint using small surgical tools. For more extreme cases, an open-joint surgery may be required. This consists of opening an incision a few inches over the joint to operate on the jaw. This is usually reserved for cases where there is a lot of tissue/bone growth or fusion of the joint. Total joint reconstruction, similar to total knees or hips are also performed by Dr Bourget.

TMJ disorders affect every individual differently. It can cause temporary discomfort that may last for a few months or can be more severe and cause chronic jaw pain that can last for years. If you have jaw pain or tenderness, it is important that you contact your healthcare provider to find the root of the cause and set up a treatment plan. The good news is, with modern technology and dentist/surgeons like Dr. Bourget who incorporate them into their practice, the procedures are much less painful and more efficient for those suffering from this common disorder.