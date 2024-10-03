Don’t Ignore These Digestive Warning Signs: Consult a Gastroenterologist

Whenever you experience any unexpected gut problems or uneasiness, do not take them lightly as a minor problem. The longer you delay treatment, the greater the risk of making the condition more serious. In the first place, the best thing would be seeking help rather than adding problems to your situation. You can consult a gastroenterologist in Long Island and get the necessary treatment on time.

He is a professional who deals with these issues and can appropriately identify and solve digestive problems. Knowing what to look for will help you get the required care in time.

Here are 8 warning signs that indicate you should consider a consultation with a specialist.

Difficulty Swallowing Food

Problems with swallowing are frightening, and one ought not to dismiss them at all. Difficulty in swallowing solids and even liquids symbolizes a major problem with the throat and should be treated by a doctor. Localized throat discomfort, lump sensations that occur periodically or persistently, or the sense of a lump in the throat may point to acid reflux disease, muscular dysfunction, or structural abnormalities.

They can close over the esophagus and prevent it from working well. Your doctor may be able to identify what is causing your difficulty with an Upper Endoscopy. That’s why you should not wait until you get some relief.

Frequent Heartburn

Heartburn is often an unpleasant symptom. And if you’re experiencing frequent heartburn, there’s probably a reason. As stomach acid flows back into the esophagus, it triggers this burning sensation in the chest. It typically occurs when something bothers the acid reflux, such as spicy food, alcohol, or fried dishes.

You should visit a specialist if your heartburn occurs with symptoms of shortness of breath, painful swallowing, or blood in the stool. The symptoms described above might be signs of a serious disease like esophagitis, GERD, or even a more devastating condition called Barrett’s Esophagus. So, proper assessment and treatment must be done/taken to prevent further complications.

Bloating in Abdomen

Sudden bloating in your abdominal area could be scary, especially if it starts without any changes in your diet. Normally, an uncomfortable swelling is due to retained gas; however, sudden onset, nausea, bloody stools, or painful bowel movements should not be taken lightly and must be checked out.

Such symptoms can be signs of different conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome, celiac disease, or gallstones. A gastroenterologist in Long Island can help evaluate the patient in great detail to determine the underlying cause and recommend treatment. Don’t ignore these warning signs; your health matters.

Constipation

Constipation usually emanates from a sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, or lack of water. Its symptoms include difficulty in passing stools or infrequent bowel movements. The longer you take without unloading, the worse your condition and the more complex the stools become. Chronic constipation is defined as symptoms like straining, incomplete evacuation of the bowel, and hard stools for more than three months. This may indicate some severe conditions like intestinal obstruction, narrowing of the colon, or even worse conditions like cancer. You are advised to see a gastroenterologist if you have persistent constipation.

Diarrhea

Diarrhea is marked by watery stools. It is usually a temporary condition accompanied by excessive coffee or other foreign food. It usually subsides fast, but if it lasts for more than four weeks, it becomes a serious medical condition. If you are experiencing dehydration, black or tarry stools, sharp cramps in the stomach, or high fever, you need to seek a healthcare provider.

Any of these symptoms can be manifestations of ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, or infections. Do not ignore any persisting digestion problems; visit a doctor for an appropriate check and cure.

Unintentional Weight Loss

Unexplained weight loss is scary and is surely one reason to see a specialist. While lifestyle changes may contribute somewhat to weight loss, losing more than five percent of one’s body weight in six to twelve months is concerning. This means suddenly losing 10 pounds in the same period, from 160 pounds to 150 pounds.

Frequently, this type of change is an indicator of digestive disorders that impair nutrient intake. Conditions that may be present are chronic pancreatitis, cirrhosis, Crohn’s disease, or peptic ulcers. Be concerned about unexplained weight loss and seek professional help to understand the reason behind it.

Black Color Bleeding From the Rectum

Rectal bleeding of any color, black or bright red, tends to be a warning sign. So take notice of it. What might be mildly irritating, such as hemorrhoids, could have a sinister cause like cancer or inflammatory bowel disease.

Other possible causes include ulcers, polyps, and lesions. Thus, depending on the cause, especially if you are experiencing recurrent bleeding over the age of 40, you will need to see a doctor. They can correct the trouble and provide the most appropriate treatment for your symptoms.

Gas Over-Passing

Passing gas is a normal process of digestion. Excess gas production may raise concerns unless the condition improves with a few home remedies. Causes include beans, dairy products, and carbonated drinks.

Normal digestion can be impaired in common diseases like GERD, IBS, and celiac disease. Extreme abdominal pain, bleeding in the stools, fever, or weakness with excessive gas calls for an evaluation by a specialist followed by appropriate treatment.

If you have any of these symptoms, don’t hesitate to contact a gastroenterologist in Long Island. An experienced specialist will be more than happy to help you get to the bottom of any digestive issue you are experiencing. He will look forward to leading you to a speedy and confident recovery. Make an appointment with him now.