Discovering and Visiting Comuna 13 is the Best of Medellín

Comuna 13 of Medellín, also known as San Javier, this being the official name of the Medellín mayor’s office, is one of the most touristic areas of the city of Medellín.

This commune is one of the 16 communes in the city of Medellín, and has experienced a surprising transformation in recent decades, going from being one of the most violent and dangerous areas of the city to becoming a benchmark for improvement and resilience.

Historical Tour of comuna 13

The history of comuna 13 is marked by the violence and armed conflict that plagued Medellín for many years. During the 80s and 90s, comuna 13 was controlled by different armed groups, which generated an environment of violence, fear and desolation among its inhabitants.

People from other neighborhoods in the same city of Medellín did not dare to enter comuna 13 for fear of dying or being kidnapped.

However, starting in 2002, commune 13 began a transformation process that has been difficult and slow, but has borne positive results, so much so that it is now recognized nationally and internationally.

The escalators of comuna 13 are today a sign of progress for everyone who visits this beautiful place.

Because it is one of the largest works that have been carried out in the city of Medellín.

Transformation of Comuna 13

Comuna 13 is a place that has undergone great transformations over the years. It has definitely gone from being a territory controlled by violence and fear (because it was controlled by guerrillas and paramilitaries), to becoming a place full of art, culture and hope.

The graffiti and murals that we find in some neighborhoods of commune 13 (July 20, Independencias) are an example of the talent and creativity of local urban artists and also foreign artists, who have contributed to the social and economic reactivation of this wonderful community. .

Today, commune 13 of Medellín is an example of social transformation and improvement. Its inhabitants have shown that it is possible to change a difficult past and build a better future.

Medellin Comuna 13 Tour

The tours in Comuna 13 will allow you to learn about the history of this place up close, and listen to testimonies from its inhabitants. Doing the tour with official companies will take you to have a true experience.

In the middle of the Comuna 13 tour you will enjoy very beautiful panoramic views, which are at the upper viewpoints of the neighborhood where the tour takes place.

In addition, you will be able to witness the positive transformation that this beautiful place has experienced through community initiatives and artistic projects. You will be able to see and experience all this through the Graffiti Tour comuna 13.

This Tour, which was first carried out more than a decade ago by some young people in the sector, is now one of the most important tours you should do when you come to this beautiful city.

In conclusion,

Comuna 13 has carried out important work in the recovery of the social fabric and the promotion of culture and art in the people who live in its neighborhoods. Community initiatives, murals have helped improve this place.

If you come to Medellín you will have the opportunity to live a unique experience in Comuna 13 of Medellín, where history mixes with art and culture in an atmosphere of hope and improvement.

Visit Comuna 13 and enjoy one of the best experiences within the city of Medellín Colombia.