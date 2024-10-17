DIGITAL ARTISTS TAKE TO THE STREETS OF AMSTERDAM DURING BTC AMSTERDAM

A group of artists took to the streets of Amsterdam to showcase artwork reflecting the core values and inherent belief system Bitcoin was founded on.

Credit: Flora Forms by Harto and Libertas by Emanuele Dascanio

As the largest Bitcoin Conference returned to Amsterdam for a 2 day forum on Bitcoin’s global future, digital privacy, sustainable energy and the trends shaping its evolution, a group of artists took to the streets to showcase their digital art. The exhibition reflected the core values and inherent belief system this new technology was founded on and lives by today

Curated by Le Good Society and Leather BTC, the exhibition was displayed on billboards at Leidseplein and Poort Amsterdam for the week and showcased digital art by Harto, Emanuele Dascanio, Gigi B, Tia Grazette and Nate Hill, to 10,000’s of people every day. While attendees delved into debates about the future of finance and digital privacy, the art on display bridged the gap between the highly advanced digital world of Web3 and the everyday Web2 world that most people happily inhabit. Serving as a catalyst for discussion and a powerful reminder of the ideals that underpin this new technology

Often misunderstood, Bitcoin was originally invented as a tool for economic freedom and is built on the foundations of decentralisation, financial freedom, privacy and a ‘power to the people’ mentality. Created in 2008 by an anonymous figure or group known as Satoshi Nakamoto, it emerged from a deep disillusionment with financial systems, during a time when trust in institutions was collapsing. A true rebel at heart, Bitcoin is frequently referred to as ‘the people’s money’ by those in the know. However, Bitcoin is more than a currency; it represents a conceptual breakthrough – a decentralised network that challenges our traditional understanding of value, authority and human cooperation. Its creation can be viewed as a new paradigm, a digital rebellion against centralised control, echoing the fundamental human longing for freedom: the freedom to transact, to own, and to operate outside the confines of borders and institutions. As such, it signifies a rupture in our conception of money, reshaping the dynamics of ownership and economic sovereignty. It’s not merely a digital asset; it’s an invitation to rethink the very architecture of our societies.

Rapidly revolutionising the art world as we speak. It has enabled artists to create, sell and distribute their art work like never before. This technology allows for clear ownership and provenance of digital artworks and new often profitable revenue streams through secondary sales and royalties. For the first time in history, many artists have found a way to successfully monetise their art, protect their intellectual property and connect directly with a global audience.

‘Ordinals creates such a tremendous opportunity for artists, and Leather is proud to be the Bitcoin wallet supporting the best artists in this space.’ – Shailee Adinolfi, Head of Business Development, Leather.

The aim of the art displayed was to engage both conference attendees and the general public, shining a new light on this often misunderstood technology. In order to encourage deeper reflections on the relationship between art, technology, and social change, whilst making the experience accessible to everyone, regardless of their familiarity with Bitcoin, blockchain technology or digital art.

In ‘Genesis’, Gigi Ballarani distils the essence of creation into a singular point of orange light, capturing the birth of a revolution. Set against a vast and unbounded black backdrop, the light serves as an origin point, evoking the exact moment when something new emerges from nothingness. The blackness represents established systems – opaque, unyielding, and centralised – while the orange light symbolises defiance, hope, and transformation. ‘Genesis’ not only references the technological and financial revolution of Bitcoin; it becomes a metaphor for hope in an age of systemic opacity. It suggests that every change, every revolution, starts with a single action – a single spark.

Art has always been a reflection of humanity’s deepest desires and ideas, and Bitcoin in many ways, is the artistic reimagining of finance and the world at large.’ – Gigi Ballarani

Harto’s ‘Flora Forms’ reimagines the relationship between nature and technology. Through intricate algorithms and vivid colours, Harto creates a dynamic visual landscape where digital flora emerges and evolves, symbolising the organic growth of decentralised communities. Inspired by Gustuv Klimt’s masterpiece, ‘The Kiss’ and created in collaboration with The Belvedere Museum, this artwork was released as a free edition of 10,000 – aiming to democratise the art world and to share Klimt’s art with one and all, despite their financial status.

Emanuele Dascanio’s portrait piece, ‘Libertas’, embodies the concept of freedom. This visual metaphor illustrates the collective yearning for liberation from oppressive systems, resonating deeply with Bitcoin’s promise of economic autonomy. Dascanio employs a blend of traditional techniques and digital mediums to create a sense of movement and energy that captivates viewers. Tia Grazette’s piece ‘Fragments of Freedom’ also explores the concept of freedom by depicting a human form energetically breaking free from societal norms and economic restrictions. While Nate Hill’s art, ‘Tulip Noir’, pays homage to Holland by focusing on the Tulip – a symbol of past speculation that embodies natural beauty and the volatile nature of our current financial landscape. Through bold lines and shadows, he invites viewers to explore the connections between our historical roots and the innovative spirit of Bitcoin.

Nate Hill’s ‘Tulip Noir’ was also released as an affordable edition for 24 hours in collaboration with Gamma.io, providing the perfect opportunity for newcomers to acquire their first digital artwork and delve into the world of Bitcoin.

See more about the exhibition across social on www.legoodsociety.com @legoodsociety @LeatherBTC @trygamma