Custom Packaging Manufacturers as Important Business Partners – How Can Custom Packaging Help You Grow Your Brand?

Product packaging serves as a silent salesman, a visual storyteller, and a pivotal element in the consumer decision-making process. This makes custom packaging manufacturers not merely suppliers but vital business partners whose efforts can lead to great brand recognition and sales for your organization.

Custom packaging manufacturers play a crucial role in helping brands translate their vision into a tangible experience that captures attention on the shelves. Through this logic then, selecting the right packaging manufacturer is an as strategically important decision as the product packaging itself.

Through this article, we explore how developing strong partnerships with your packaging manufacturers can effectively enhance a product’s appeal and strengthen brand identity.

In order to start setting your brand apart in a competitive marketplace, continue reading.

Relationship between Custom Packaging and Custom Packaging Manufacturer

As the name implies, custom packaging is packaging that is customized to the unique requirements of the client. These requirements can be roughly categorized into product, brand, operational, logistical, channel, and budgetary. Each category then has several goals and KPIs that need to be uniquely, accurately, and timely delivered by the packaging manufacturer.

One of the primary goals of a brand is to differentiate itself from its competitors, so it is always looking for innovative ways to stand out. The right custom packaging manufacturer can help a brand achieve this goal by providing them with unique and innovative packaging solutions that make them distinctive in crowded marketplaces.

Custom packaging manufacturers work closely with the client teams to incorporate the brand’s vision in its products’ packaging. This includes discussing, selecting and developing the box structure, box material, print design, printing technique, additional features and shipping details. The overall process of creating custom packaging is not only complex and highly technical but also requires significant soft skills to comprehend as well as explain all aspects of the project effectively.

So what does that mean?

It means that the right custom packaging manufacturer can help your business grow! Let us see how.

Custom Packaging Manufacturers as Important Business Partners

Expertise in Design and Engineering

Custom packaging manufacturers bring specialized knowledge in packaging design and engineering. Having such specialized knowledge as well as the necessary manufacturing facilities can be too expensive for most businesses to have in-house. Persistence in having the packaging design and manufacturing facilities in-house can also in fact steer the organization away from its core strategic goals and objectives. Which in turn will harm the business overall. Therefore, developing custom packaging that checks all KPIs in the business’s product strategy is typically achieved through strategic collaboration with the right packaging suppliers.

With their collaboration, a brand can create packaging solutions that not only meet aesthetic requirements but also ensure that the product ships and reaches the customer’s door safely. A packaging manufacturer worth its mettle would preferably offer years of experience, advanced equipment and techniques, and dedicated service to its client.

Providing a Unique Brand Representation

Brands that want their products to be recognized focus more on their brand awareness, and customization of the packaging is the first step, where a brand can make a lasting impression on its buyers.

A report by Smithers Pira highlights how customized packaging can differentiate a brand and influence consumer perception positively. These custom packaging manufacturers can help design the unique and recognizable packaging that represents a brand’s identity.

This will ultimately increase a brand’s visibility and the customer can instantly get the idea of where the product is coming from. The unique packaging also improves the customer’s product experience by making the unboxing process fun for them.

For example, the renowned L’oreal’s D2C brand Color & Co personalized the packaging by writing the names of buyers along with personalized adorable notes. Similarly, a children’s apparel brand, Monday’s Child designed cardboard packaging that can be converted into a doll house once opened in an attempt to create a product experience that does not end with receiving the product.

All of this can be achieved by collaborating with the right custom packaging manufacturers who can help bring the ideas to reality.

Providing a Variety of Custom Packaging Solutions

An effective custom packaging manufacturer can supply various types of packaging to its customers which means that the client brand can get all packaging-related tasks done from under one roof.

Product packaging can be grouped into the following:

Customized Boxes -. When considering custom packaging, one might look beyond the standard brown cardboard boxes used for packaging. With the expertise of Custom packaging manufacturers, the brand can have the boxes customized with the brand’s logo, and unique color or customize the dimensions of the box to fit the product properly.

Custom Containers – The customized containers include jars, bottles or any other container that serves two important functions. Firstly, keeping the product protected and secondly enhancing the customer’s product experience. These bottles or jars can have the brand’s unique representation in the form of printed logos, unique colors and distinctive ships.

Custom Product Bags – The custom packaging manufacturers have a better idea of what packaging solution to provide, that might serve its purpose best while keeping it within the budget allocated by the brand. For example, these packaging manufacturers offer customized bag packaging, which is indeed a low-cost packaging option, but still can be beautifully customized.

Each type of custom packaging can be further enhanced through add-on features such as matte or glossy coating, customized cut-outs, spot UV, integration of smart packaging solutions, tear strips and several other options.

Increase in Sales through Package Change

It is evident from examples that the world’s top brands have invested in custom packaging to create a special “only for me” packaging experience for their customers, thus increasing their overall sales rate.

For example, Coca-Cola was one of the initial brands that used this customization strategy in 2012 in Australia, in which they started imprinting the names of consumers. Eventually, this original campaign increased young adult consumption of Coca-Cola by 7% in Australia Globally, the campaign increased Coca-Cola sales by 2% – a huge number for this industry giant.

Quality Assurance

The brands that make quality their preference always look out for ways that help them achieve the highest standards for their products. Durable and reliable packaging is crucial in the transit and storage process of the product to minimize any risk of damage whereas aesthetics and design are important to elevate the customer experience.

Experience custom packaging manufacturers can ensure the delivery of this quality and even check for the most minute details that would otherwise elude the non-technical eye.

Cost-Effective Packaging Solutions

Let’s face it. Customized packaging is more expensive than stock boxes. But would you rather put your gorgeous product in a plain brown or white box? Every penny spent in enhancing customer experience pays off in terms of high brand equity.

However, the finances of the organization are also extremely important even more so for start-up or small-sized organizations. Custom packaging manufacturers with their specialized packaging operations can prove to be a cost-effective strategy. Since they have expert designers and package engineers in their teams, they can come up with varying solutions that can help save the budget.

Environment-Friendly Packaging

With the increase in environmental challenges, the world has become increasingly aware and the brands that promote eco-friendly products, along with the packaging are highly appreciated. So these custom packaging manufacturers can help the brands acquire these sustainability goals. They offer environment-friendly packaging solutions, with eco-friendly materials and design without compromising the brand’s unique identity or aesthetics. This can also promote a positive brand image among the industry and its customers.

Long-term Partnership

In the era of start-ups, everyone is looking to grab an opportunity for growth and is striving to become better day by day. Once a brand has found its perfect packaging manufacturer and a relationship is established, it can go beyond the transactional aspects of business and add to the business’s synergy.

Both businesses have the opportunity to achieve further strategic insights and keep the businesses updated about industry trends, thus continually improving packaging solutions.

Conclusion

The e-commerce market is topping the charts these days and buyers have more choice than ever and will choose the brands and products that offer custom brand packaging to provide a personalized experience. In this competitive era, packaging manufacturers can serve as an integral partner in a brand’s success journey and investing in the right custom packaging manufacturers won’t be a loss deal.

