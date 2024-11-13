COGNNA Secures Strategic Investment from STC, Expands Partnerships, and Gears Up for Black Hat MEA

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | November 4, 2024 – COGNNA, a leading provider of advanced AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, announced during Seamless, a significant strategic investment from stc, a global technology leader.

This investment will further accelerate COGNNA’s mission to revolutionize cybersecurity by delivering cutting-edge solutions including threat detection, response capabilities, and managed SOC services.

In addition to this strategic investment, COGNNA is excited to introduce newly forged partnerships with KUWAITNET and Cyber Shield. These partnerships will strengthen COGNNA’s market position and enable the company to deliver even more comprehensive and effective cybersecurity solutions to its customers.

“I am thrilled to announce the partnership between KUWAITNET and COGNNA, marking a significant step in enhancing cybersecurity offerings in Kuwait. This collaboration combines KUWAITNET’S extensive IT infrastructure expertise with COGNNA’s cutting-edge threat detection solutions.” says Bashar Al-Abdulhadi, Deputy CEO of KUWAITNET. He continues, “Together, we aim to provide robust security measures tailored to the unique challenges of the Kuwaiti market. This partnership not only strengthens our service portfolio but also underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, reliable solutions that safeguard our clients’ digital environments. We are excited about the potential this collaboration holds for driving technological advancement and security in the region.”

“At COGNNA, we’re committed to fostering a thriving ecosystem of innovation. By joining our Partnership Alliance, you’ll gain access to the tools, resources, and expertise needed to accelerate your business growth and deliver exceptional value to your customers.“, says Fares Aldehaiman, COGNNA’s Head of Partnerships and Channel.

Key Business Highlights:

Rapid Growth: COGNNA has experienced significant growth YoY, with a 287% increase in customer base.

COGNNA has experienced significant growth YoY, with a 287% increase in customer base. Enhanced Product Suite: The company has launched several new features and products, including a self-onboarding experience that reduces time-to-onboard by 42%, and an automated asset discovery, uncovering shadow IT and detecting visibility gaps, which have been well-received by customers.

The company has launched several new features and products, including a self-onboarding experience that reduces time-to-onboard by 42%, and an automated asset discovery, uncovering shadow IT and detecting visibility gaps, which have been well-received by customers. Strong Customer Satisfaction: COGNNA boasts a 92% customer satisfaction rating, reflecting its commitment to delivering exceptional value and service.

Black Hat MEA 2024 Attendance

COGNNA can next be found at Black Hat MEA 2024, where they invite you to join them in an immersive learning experience for the MENA region. Our team of experts – The Guardians – will be available to discuss your specific cybersecurity needs and explore how COGNNA can help you stay ahead of the curve.

Product Demonstrations: Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the power of COGNNA’s AI-powered solutions, including ML threat detection, automated asset discovery, and intelligence lead threat hunting features.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the power of COGNNA’s AI-powered solutions, including ML threat detection, automated asset discovery, and intelligence lead threat hunting features. Expert Panel Discussions: COGNNA’s cybersecurity experts will participate in insightful panel discussions, sharing their knowledge and insights on emerging threats and best practices.

COGNNA’s cybersecurity experts will participate in insightful panel discussions, sharing their knowledge and insights on emerging threats and best practices. Networking Opportunities: COGNNA will host exclusive networking events to connect with industry peers, potential partners, and customers.

“We are thrilled to have stc as a strategic investor and to welcome our new partners,” said Ibrahim Alshamrani, CEO and founder of COGNNA. “This investment and these partnerships will enable us to accelerate our growth and deliver even more innovative cybersecurity solutions to our customers. We/re looking forward to showcasing our latest advancements at Black Hat MEA 2024.”

About COGNNA

COGNNA transcends conventional cybersecurity. Our intelligent platform cuts through the noise, delivering only actionable threat insights. We offer industry-leading capabilities like YARA and Sigma scanning on live endpoints, alongside IOC Scans for domains, IP addresses, and more.

Empower your team to act swiftly. Respond immediately to regulatory threat advisories and proactively hunt down active national threats. COGNNA isn’t just about staying safe – it’s about taking control.

Experience the confidence of proactive defence. With COGNNA, every move is calculated, every threat met with precision. Redefine your security strategy. Act now and embrace innovation that transforms your digital shield into a weapon of proactive defence.Learn more and take a product tour at cognna.com.

Haidy Hisham

Marketing Manager

Email: info@cognna.com

Media Contact:

Company Name- COGNNA

Contact Person- Christine Castro

Email- ccastro@cognna.com

City- Riyadh

Country- KSA

Website- www.cognna.com