Choosing the Best Web Design Platform: 7 Key Factors to Consider

7 Things to Look For When Opting for a Web Design Platform

Are you searching for a website design platform that helps you build an easy to use, intuitive website that’s easy to update?

Whether you are a pro with a decade of experience or a DIY Business Owner, choosing the design platforms from the multiple options available on the market can seem challenging.

How to select the right one to address your specific needs?

This post will serve as your guiding light in the ocean of confusion. It will explain seven critical aspects of website design platforms that everyone should consider before selecting one.

By considering these factors, you will be able to create a website that is loved by your target audience plus delivers a seamless user journey for a fantastic browsing experience.

Let’s get started with the basics, i.e., the definition of web design!

What is web design?

Web design refers to the design of websites. It usually refers to the user experience aspects of website development rather than software development. – Interaction Design Foundation

Web design encompasses creating, building, and refining websites’ visual aesthetics and functionality. It involves multiple things under one roof, including planning the user interface, structure, navigation, imagery, and overall layout to provide an optimal and engaging user experience.

Effective web design marries aesthetics with usability, making it crucial for establishing a digital presence that resonates with users.

What Should You Look for in Web Design Platforms?

Opting for effective web designing platforms can empower your website design process, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness. While picking these platforms, it’s essential to consider various aspects that can cater to your specific needs.

Customization

The design platform should allow for customization. Designers need bespoke website design based on specific functionality needs and brand identities.

Select a design platform that offers extensive customization options. Ensure the website stands out and aligns perfectly with the desired design aesthetic and functional criteria.

Templates

Templates are a starting point, and especially beneficial for those new to web design (ie: DIY business owners) or working under tight deadlines.

A good web design platform should offer various appealing and industry-specific templates that are responsive across all devices.

Ease of use

The intuitiveness of a web design platform is essential for efficient workflow. Platforms that are easy to use reduce the learning curve and facilitate quicker design iterations, making them ideal for both novices and experienced designers.

Full site-building capabilities

Leverage a web design platform that provides comprehensive site-building capabilities. This platform enables users to create complete websites from scratch without needing additional platforms.

Users can add pages, menus, and multimedia elements and modify the site’s backend settings.

Collaboration platforms

Utilizing advanced collaboration platforms within web design platforms is indispensable for teams.

By harnessing the potential of modern design platforms’ advanced features, you can allow multiple team members to work simultaneously, provide feedback, and make real-time updates, enhancing teamwork and productivity.

Analytics platforms

Analytics platforms integrated into web design platforms help you track user engagement and website performance. These platforms provide valuable insights that guide further optimizations, enhancing website effectiveness.

Third-party app integration

Integrating with third-party apps can significantly extend a website’s functionality, including new features such as e-commerce capabilities, social media integration, or advanced analytics.

Types of Web Designing Platforms for Your Business

Different web design platforms are available in the market that cater to your precise requirements, ranging from simple blogging platforms to robust e-commerce solutions.

WordPress Web Design Platform

WordPress is a versatile web design platform known for its user-friendliness and customization. It offers a plethora of themes and plugins and is suitable for various websites, from personal blogs to complex business sites. In many instances, overlaying a theme builder like Elementor adds drag/drop design features which take its ease of use to a proverbial 11.

No Code Web Designing Platform

No-code platforms like Wix or Squarespace are available in the market that allow users to create websites without writing code. These platforms feature drag-and-drop interfaces that simplify the design process however users are often limited on plugins and inteagrations.

E-commerce Web Designing Platform

E-commerce web design platforms, such as Shopify or Magento, specialize in building online stores. It offers platforms for managing products, payments, customers, and more in a single location.

Open Source Web Designing Platform

You can choose from multiple open-source platforms, such as Joomla or Drupal. These platforms offer high levels of customization and are maintained by communities, making them flexible and continually evolving solutions. Most often you see these used when larger organizations like MLMs need to synch regional databases.

Tips for Optimizing E-commerce Web Design

Responsive Design:

Ensure your e-commerce site is accessible on all devices, including desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile. It will help increase your user reach by making your website accessible to your target audience.

User-Friendly Navigation:

Make sure to have a simplified information architecture for the website navigation. It helps users reach the page they are looking for and want to land on, enhancing user experience significantly.

High-Quality Images:

In e-commerce web design, products are the critical crux and play a crucial role in shopping decisions. Use high-resolution images to showcase your products effectively.

Fast Load Times:

If your website’s load time is higher, there are more possibilities to increase bounce rate and churn rate. To increase user engagement, make your pages load faster. To make your page load quickly, you can optimize images and scripts to improve the website’s loading speed.

Secure Payment Gateways:

Incorporate reliable and secure payment methods by integrating advanced & secure payment gateways like PayPal. Security of the payment details is crucial to ensure the customers that their money is safe after sharing the details with the payment gateway.

In Conclusion: Moving Forward with Insights

When there are multiple options, it can be quite difficult to pick one. To help you make well-informed and insightful decisions, I shared details about the different factors that you look for in a design platform, introduced types of website design platforms, and gave tips for optimizing your e-commerce platform.

Create a web design for your blogging platform, website, or e-commerce solution that delivers your target audience a memorable, intuitive, and pleasant experience.

