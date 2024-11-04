Choosing the Best Animated Text Tool: Filmora or Animaker?

Filmora vs Animaker: Which Animated Text Maker is Right for You?

When it comes to making videos stand out, animated text can add that extra touch of creativity and professionalism. Whether working on a fun personal project, a school assignment, or a business presentation, animated text grabs your attention and delivers your message engagingly. But with so many tools out there, it can be hard to know which one to choose.

This article will examine two popular options for creating animated text: Wondershare Filmora and Animaker. Both tools make adding cool text effects to your videos easy, but they each offer something a little different. We’ll walk you through the features, show you how to use them, and help you decide which one best fits your needs.

Part 1: Filmora Animated Text Maker and Animaker Animated Text Maker. An Overview

Creating captivating videos becomes essential as the demand for new content rises and the digital world accelerates. In this context, animated text captures attention and effectively delivers important messages.

If you’re aiming for fun intros, dynamic subtitles, or striking titles, then using the right tool can significantly enhance your videos. Let’s explore the key features of two popular text animation tools, Wondershare Filmora and Animaker, so you can choose the one that best fits your project needs.

Wondershare Filmora

Wondershare Filmora is an excellent tool for adding cool text animations to your videos. It’s easy to use and has many types of text animations that can make your videos look fun and exciting.

No matter what kind of video you are making, Filmora has the correct text animation for you. It offers a vast library of preset text animation styles, catering to a wide range of video creation needs. These preset styles make it simple to enhance your videos and capture the interest of your audience.

Animaker Animated Text Maker

Animaker is a web-based video creation tool for producing animated content, including text animations. It is designed for both beginners and professionals, making it a versatile choice for creating stunning videos and animated text. Animaker’s text animation options are particularly great for explainer videos, social media content, and presentations.

Like Filmora, Animaker offers a variety of text templates. However, it focuses more on animation, offering character animations, explainer video templates, and motion graphics accompanying the text.

Part 2: How to Use Filmora and Animaker for Text Animation

Both Wondershare Filmora and Animaker animated text makers are designed to simplify the process of creating engaging text animations. Regardless of technical skill, they make it easy for anyone to add dynamic text to videos.

Both tools can help you enhance your videos with captions, titles, or animated elements. In this section, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process of using both Filmora and Animaker to create stunning text animations.

How to Use Filmora for Text Animation

Step 1: Add Text to Your Video

First, open Filmora to create animated text, load the video you want to edit or pick a background from Stock Media. When your video is ready, click the Quick Text button at the top of the screen. This will add a text layer to your video.

Image Name: filmora-vs-animaker-1.jpg

Image Alt: new project

Double-click the text layer to change what it says. You can also move the text by dragging it around in the Viewer. Ensure the text layer is above the background so it shows up in the video.

Step 2: Edit the Font

Now, it’s time to style your text! Double-click the text layer again and go to Title > Preset > Font. You can choose your text’s font, size, and alignment here. If you have more than one text box, click on each to edit them separately.

Image Name: filmora-vs-animaker-2.jpg

Image Alt: click titles and select

Go to the Settings section to change the text color and spacing. You can also pick a pre-designed style from Filmora’s text templates to save time.

Step 3: Add Animation to the Text

To make your text move, double-click the text layer again and go to the Animation tab. A list of animations will appear on the screen’s left side. Move your mouse over each one to see what it looks like.

Image Name: filmora-vs-animaker-3.jpg

Image Alt: animations

When you find one you like, double-click it to apply it to your text. Click OK to save, and the text will be animated when you play your video!

Step 4: Use Text Presets

Filmora also has text presets to make your animations stand out even more. Go to the Titles section and look at the different text effects and animations on the left panel.

Image Name: filmora-vs-animaker-4.jpg

Image Alt: text effects

Pick a category that fits your video, then drag and drop the template onto your timeline. Double-click the text layer to change the words and adjust the style to match your video.

How to Use Animaker for Text Animation

Step 1: Upload the Video Clip

First, let’s upload the video where you want to add your text animation.

Click on the **Upload** button in the bottom left corner of the library. Select the video you want to use and upload it. Once uploaded, your video will appear in the **My Files** section. Click on the uploaded video to load it into the workspace, where you can start editing.

Image Name: filmora-vs-animaker-5.jpg

Image Alt: upload the video

Step 2: Add Text to Your Video (Animate Your Text)

Now it’s time to add text to your video!

Go to the Text section in the library. Here, you’ll see two types of text options:

Plain text boxes (at the top)

Pre-designed text boxes (at the bottom) are made by professional designers at Animaker.

Image Name: filmora-vs-animaker-6.jpg

Image Alt: add heading

Let’s start with the pre-designed text boxes:

Click on one of the pre-built designs. It will appear in the middle of the workspace. Click on the text to change what it says by typing your own words. a menu (called the **item menu**) will appear when you click on the text. This menu lets you change the font style, size, and color. The text already has cool effects that make it appear and disappear in fun ways.

You’ll also see a purple bar on the timeline at the bottom of the screen. This bar shows how long the text stays on the screen. If you want the text to appear only between 3 and 6 seconds in the video, you can drag the edges of the purple bar to fit that time.

Watch a preview of the text animation by clicking the play button above the timeline.

Adding Text Without Pre-built Designs:

We’ll show you how to add text animations using the blank text boxes.

Return to the Text section, but choose a blank box from the top. Click on the text box, type your text, and click on the small cog icon in the item menu. A Settings tab will appear on the right side. Here, you can change the font style, make the text bigger or smaller, change the color, and even adjust how clear or see-through the text is.

Image Name: filmora-vs-animaker-7.jpg

Image Alt: add a heading

Step 3: Add Animation Effects

At the bottom of the Settings tab, you’ll see options for Enter and Exit effects. These effects make the text appear and disappear in different ways. Click on the Enter Effect option, and you’ll see over 50 cool animations to choose from. Pick one to make your text pop! Once you add an animation, you’ll see a pink section inside the purple bar on the timeline. This pink part shows how long the animation will take.

If you want the animation to happen slower, stretch the pink part to make it longer.

If you want the animation to happen faster, make the pink part shorter.

Image Name: filmora-vs-animaker-8.jpg

Image Alt: publish and preview

Now, watch a preview of your animated text by clicking the play button. Great job! You’ve just animated your text!

Part 3: Comparison Table of Animated Text Maker Filmora vs Animaker

Here’s a detailed comparison between Filmora and Animaker to help you decide which tool fits your needs best.

Tools Features Pricing Rating Wondershare Filmora Extensive Media Library: Access to a large collection of stock photos, videos, and GIFs. Creative Tools: Wide variety of graphical elements, transitions, and audio options for professional-quality videos. Advanced Editing: Includes motion tracking, audio ducking, and color matching for precise edits. Text Effects: A vast selection of text animations to enhance video engagement. User-Friendly: Simple interface and fast rendering speeds for efficient editing. Format Compatibility: Supports multiple video file formats for flexibility. Monthly Plan – $39.99 Annual Plan – $67.97 ($61.99/year) Perpetual Plan – $97.97 ($89.99 one-time payment) 4.5 Animaker 1000+ Text Animation Templates: Choose from a vast library of customizable text animation templates to match your style. 30K+ Animated Assets: Access over 30,000 animated assets to easily find the perfect elements for your project. One-click Resize: Instantly resize your animations for different platforms with a single click. Basic Plan – $15/month ($180/year) Starter Plan – $25/month ($300/year) Pro Plan (Most Popular) – $43/month ($516/year) 4.2

Conclusion

In summary, both animated text makers Wondershare Filmora and Animaker offer robust features for creating animated text. Filmora is user-friendly and provides extensive editing options, making it ideal for various video projects.

On the other hand, Animaker is a great choice for creating more elaborate animated content. It offers pre-designed templates and a wide range of animated assets.

If you’re looking for a top tool with powerful editing features, Filmora may be the better option for your animated text needs.