Can You Refinish or Sand Engineered Hardwood? Here’s what to Know

The flooring industry has great demand for engineered hardwood flooring, which is commonly used in many homes and business venues because of its durability, versatility, and aesthetic appeal. But, like any flooring, it’s not free from wear and tear. But time can leave scratches, dents, and fading one way or another, and lessen its beauty. This begs the question: can you sand and refinish engineered hardwood? Yes, but there are some important caveats.

You can sand and refinish engineered hardwood, and doing so will dramatically lengthen the lifespan of your floors. But the process needs to be done carefully so the wear layer isn’t damaged. Read on to learn how a company specialising in wood floor sanding can assess your wood floors and restore their lost beauty.

What is Engineered Hardwood?

Engineered hardwood consists of multiple layers. Its top layer, or wear layer, is a veneer of actual hardwood, and its base is made of plywood or high-density fiberboard. It’s this structure that gives engineered hardwood its strength and stability, but it also means that it can’t be sanded and refinished as often.

Unlike solid hardwood floors, which can be sanded repeatedly owing to their thickness, engineered hardwood can only be refinished a handful of times based on the thickness of the wear layer.

Can Engineered Hardwood Floor Be Sanded?

Yes, if the wear layer is thick enough. The wear layer of the most engineered hardwood floors is between 1mm and 6mm. For sanding and refinishing to be an option:

Wear Layer Thickness: The wear layer should generally be at least 2mm thick for light sanding. The most common used thickness for deeper refinishing is 3mm and above.

Deck Condition: A heavily worn or scratched deck may be impossible to refinished with less aggressive sanding, which can be dangerous if the wear layer is already thin.

You’ll need to contact a company experienced with wood floor sanding to examine its condition and see if sanding is possible.

How to Refinish Engineered Hardwood

The process to re-sand engineered hardwood is as follows:

A professional team comes to assess the thickness of the wear layer, and how extensive the damage is. Sanding — a fine layer of the top surface is sanded using precise equipment to get rid of scratches, stains and imperfections. Staining and Finishing: After sanding, the flooring may be stained to your color preferences, followed by sealing and finish in order to regain its shine, and protective durability.

Why Should You Hire the Experts for the Work?

When sanding, engineered hardwood must be done correctly. Sanding is another undertaking best left to the pros: Poor sanding can damage the wear layer or even the plywood base itself, making the floor irrevocably ruined. Thus, it is important to seek out a company that focuses on wood floor sanding.

Commercially trained professionals advantage high quality, dustless machinery to create a sleek finish while keeping any disturbance to your home or place of business to a minimum. They can also recommend the right finishes to maximize the durability and aesthetic of your floor.

How to Care For Your Refinished Engineered Hardwood

Once your floors are sanded and refinished, proper care is imperative to preserving their appearance and durability:

Place furniture pads under your sitting furniture to avoid scratches.

Regularly clean with a damp mop and a cleanser safe for hardwood.

Prevent excess moisture or humidity, which can damage the floor over time.

Wood flooring is a classic flooring option that will never go out of style. But their beauty and integrity need expert care to maintain them. We been providing floor sanding services throughout London for over ten years now, assisting residential and commercial spaces shine with beautifully restored timber floor.

With the expertise in parquet flooring restoration and staircase renovation, we take a trained approach in delivering quality customer service. Here are the different services we provide.

Parquet Flooring Restoration

Richly grained parquet floorboards with herringbone or chevron patterns can be a real asset to any property. Timeless Classic Designs Revived with Parquet Flooring Renovation Our parquet flooring renovation service reviews and rescues the one of the most classic designs, while ensure a perfect finish that preserve their charm for years to come.

London Floorboards Restoration

When refinished, Victorian pine floorboards can be as lovely as any hardwood flooring. Our floorboard sanding and varnishing service provides an unrivaled range of colors and an expert gap fill to deliver a flawless, uniform finish that enhances the character of your home.

Hardwood Floor Sanding

Is your solid wood flooring looking other than shiny? A total overhaul might be in order. Our hardwood floor sanding service renews and revitalizes solid wood to leave you with a floor that looks as good as new. Our local specialists will treat your floors with care.

Renovation of Engineered Oak Floor in London

While engineered wood floors are durable, they have thinner wear layers and can only be refinished a limited number of times. Our floor sanding team works with you on a personalized level through worked out plans, so we can give your engineered floors the care they need and the advice in how to maximize their use.

Natural Floor Finishes that Are Good for Your Health

Using low-VOC, high-performance finishes from trusted industry brands, we focus on your health and well-being. Not just improving the look of your floors, but also making it a safer place for your family, co-workers or customers.

Dust-Free Sanding & Flexible Service

Updating your floors doesn’t have to involve mess and disruption. We have dust-free technology from sanding to the application, so you won’t have cleanliness issues. Our flexible scheduling, free home visits and keys collection serve help make it easy for you to get the job done with minimal inconvenience.

Wood Floor Staining

Want to bring something new to your interior design? All you need to do is choose the new colors and check out our wood floor staining service. From bold contrast colors to more subtle whitewashed or Nordic finishes we assist you to create the ideal style of your home or office.

Re-Oiling Wooden Floors

Regular re-oiling of the wooden floors must be carried out to preserve its natural beauty and protect them from hazards, wear and tear. An affordable option to full renovation is our wood floor maintenance and re-waxing services which keep your floors lasting for many years to come.

Restoration of Staircase and Handrail

Our skill set goes beyond floors; we also specialize in staircases, banisters and handrails. At our stripping and restoration service – we make sure your stairs, no matter if they are pine, oak, or exotic wood species, will match the impressiveness of your floors.

