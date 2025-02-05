Brad Palmer – Legendary Sports Broadcaster

About Brad Palmer

Brad Palmer is a veteran sports journalist with a career spanning over 40 years in Chicago. Known as “The Professor”, he has delivered some of the most memorable sports stories and features in broadcasting history.

Career Highlights

Award-Winning Sportscaster

Voted “Illinois Sportscaster of the Year” a record 9 times by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Recognised for his deep sports knowledge and precise predictions .

WBBM-AM (CBS) – A Pioneer in Sports Journalism

Joined WBBM-AM (CBS) in 1968 , the day it became Chicago’s first all-news station.

Served as Sports Director and lead sports anchor during morning and afternoon drive-time .

Known for in-depth reporting and engaging storytelling.

The Chicago Bears Years

Became colour analyst for Chicago Bears broadcasts in 1977 .

Worked alongside Joe McConnell , providing expert commentary and analysis.

Gained a loyal following for his insightful pre-game breakdowns .

Transition to WLS-TV (ABC)

Moved to WLS-TV (ABC) in 1985 .

Introduced a weekly chalkboard analysis of upcoming Bears games.

Earned the nickname “The Professor” for his detailed breakdowns.

Incredible Prediction Record

Went 14-2 predicting Bears’ games in 2005 .

Achieved 10-1 record both straight-up and against the point spread in the playoffs .

Retired at the top of his game after an unmatched prediction streak .

Life After Broadcasting

Retired and moved to Cape Cod, MA with his wife, Patti .

Remains a respected figure in sports journalism and broadcasting.

His legendary coverage and sports insights continue to influence the industry.

