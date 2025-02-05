How To

Brad Palmer – Legendary Sports Broadcaster

About Brad Palmer

Brad Palmer is a veteran sports journalist with a career spanning over 40 years in Chicago. Known as “The Professor”, he has delivered some of the most memorable sports stories and features in broadcasting history.

Career Highlights

Award-Winning Sportscaster

  • Voted “Illinois Sportscaster of the Year” a record 9 times by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
  • Recognised for his deep sports knowledge and precise predictions.

WBBM-AM (CBS) – A Pioneer in Sports Journalism

  • Joined WBBM-AM (CBS) in 1968, the day it became Chicago’s first all-news station.
  • Served as Sports Director and lead sports anchor during morning and afternoon drive-time.
  • Known for in-depth reporting and engaging storytelling.

The Chicago Bears Years

  • Became colour analyst for Chicago Bears broadcasts in 1977.
  • Worked alongside Joe McConnell, providing expert commentary and analysis.
  • Gained a loyal following for his insightful pre-game breakdowns.

Transition to WLS-TV (ABC)

  • Moved to WLS-TV (ABC) in 1985.
  • Introduced a weekly chalkboard analysis of upcoming Bears games.
  • Earned the nickname “The Professor” for his detailed breakdowns.

Incredible Prediction Record

  • Went 14-2 predicting Bears’ games in 2005.
  • Achieved 10-1 record both straight-up and against the point spread in the playoffs.
  • Retired at the top of his game after an unmatched prediction streak.

Life After Broadcasting

  • Retired and moved to Cape Cod, MA with his wife, Patti.
  • Remains a respected figure in sports journalism and broadcasting.
  • His legendary coverage and sports insights continue to influence the industry.

TL;DR (Too Long; Didn’t Read)

  • Brad Palmer: Legendary Chicago sports broadcaster with a 40-year career.
  • 9-time Illinois Sportscaster of the Year.
  • Worked at WBBM-AM (CBS) and WLS-TV (ABC).
  • Chicago Bears colour analyst and expert game predictor.
  • Retired after an incredible prediction record in 2005.
  • Now resides in Cape Cod, MA.

Sports Trends & Data

Growth of Sports Journalism

  • The demand for expert sports analysis has increased by 30% over the past decade.
  • Sports journalism has shifted from TV dominance to digital platforms, with YouTube playing a major role.
  • Predictive sports analytics are now a key focus in the industry, much like Brad Palmer’s chalkboard breakdowns.

Chicago Bears Legacy

  • The Chicago Bears’ fanbase remains one of the most loyal in the NFL.
  • Bears’ historical moments covered by Brad Palmer continue to be popular online.
  • Advanced analytics now influence sports betting much like Palmer’s predictions once did.

(Sources: Nielsen Sports, Sports Business Journal, NFL Reports 2024)

FAQs

Who is Brad Palmer?

Brad Palmer is a renowned sports broadcaster with over 40 years of experience covering Chicago sports. He worked for WBBM-AM (CBS) and WLS-TV (ABC) and was known as “The Professor”.

Why was he called “The Professor”?

Brad earned the nickname for his chalkboard-style game analysis while predicting Bears games.

What is his biggest achievement?

Brad went 14-2 predicting Bears’ games in 2005, including a 10-1 playoff record against the point spread.

Where is Brad Palmer now?

He is retired and lives in Cape Cod, MA, with his wife Patti.

Where can I watch his videos?

You can watch classic sports moments on his YouTube channel: Brad Palmer on YouTube

Connect with Brad Palmer

  • YouTube Channel: Brad Palmer on YouTube
  • Subscriber Count: 2,060+
  • Total Views: 2,367,383+
  • Videos: 67
  • Active Since: April 3, 2014
