Brad Palmer – Legendary Sports Broadcaster

About Brad Palmer
Brad Palmer is a veteran sports journalist with a career spanning over 40 years in Chicago. Known as “The Professor”, he has delivered some of the most memorable sports stories and features in broadcasting history.
Career Highlights
Award-Winning Sportscaster
- Voted “Illinois Sportscaster of the Year” a record 9 times by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
- Recognised for his deep sports knowledge and precise predictions.
WBBM-AM (CBS) – A Pioneer in Sports Journalism
- Joined WBBM-AM (CBS) in 1968, the day it became Chicago’s first all-news station.
- Served as Sports Director and lead sports anchor during morning and afternoon drive-time.
- Known for in-depth reporting and engaging storytelling.
The Chicago Bears Years
- Became colour analyst for Chicago Bears broadcasts in 1977.
- Worked alongside Joe McConnell, providing expert commentary and analysis.
- Gained a loyal following for his insightful pre-game breakdowns.
Transition to WLS-TV (ABC)
- Moved to WLS-TV (ABC) in 1985.
- Introduced a weekly chalkboard analysis of upcoming Bears games.
- Earned the nickname “The Professor” for his detailed breakdowns.
Incredible Prediction Record
- Went 14-2 predicting Bears’ games in 2005.
- Achieved 10-1 record both straight-up and against the point spread in the playoffs.
- Retired at the top of his game after an unmatched prediction streak.
Life After Broadcasting
- Retired and moved to Cape Cod, MA with his wife, Patti.
- Remains a respected figure in sports journalism and broadcasting.
- His legendary coverage and sports insights continue to influence the industry.
Popular Videos
Classic Sports Moments
- SANDBERG CALLS OUT SOSA AT HOF (5.5k views – 1 month ago)
- Buddy Ryan on the Eagles and Mike Ditka (98k views – 9 years ago)
- HARRY CARAY FUNERAL CELEBRATION (11k views – 9 years ago)
Historic Games & Highlights
- 2005 White Sox Clinch Division Title (1.5k views – 9 years ago)
- WILD FINISH AS #1 USC BEATS NOTRE DAME (2005) (705 views – 9 years ago)
- EVOLUTION OF A MODEL RAILROAD (1.9k views – 5 years ago)
Sports Trends & Data
Growth of Sports Journalism
- The demand for expert sports analysis has increased by 30% over the past decade.
- Sports journalism has shifted from TV dominance to digital platforms, with YouTube playing a major role.
- Predictive sports analytics are now a key focus in the industry, much like Brad Palmer’s chalkboard breakdowns.
Chicago Bears Legacy
- The Chicago Bears’ fanbase remains one of the most loyal in the NFL.
- Bears’ historical moments covered by Brad Palmer continue to be popular online.
- Advanced analytics now influence sports betting much like Palmer’s predictions once did.
(Sources: Nielsen Sports, Sports Business Journal, NFL Reports 2024)
