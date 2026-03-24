Blon & Blonex Launch AI-Powered Web3 Trading Ecosystem to Redefine Crypto Participation

NEW YORK, NY – March 2026

Presale and staking programs offer early access to a community-driven, AI-assisted trading platform

Blon and Blonex, innovative projects in the Web3 ecosystem, today announced the launch of a cutting-edge AI-assisted trading platform, designed to provide user-centric trading experiences and foster long-term community engagement. The platform integrates artificial intelligence with user-defined trading strategies, helping traders minimize emotional decisions while improving consistency in volatile crypto markets.

AI-Assisted Trading for Consistency and Stability

Blonex leverages a centralized exchange (CEX) framework enhanced with AI that executes predefined trading rules, enabling participants to focus on strategy rather than speculation. Unlike traditional trading tools that attempt to predict market trends, Blonex emphasizes stability, reliability, and execution accuracy.

“Our mission is to give traders the tools to act strategically rather than react emotionally,” said a company representative. “AI-assisted trading allows participants to follow their plans with precision, making trading less stressful and more consistent.”

Presale Access and Staking Rewards

The ecosystem’s utility token, Blon, is available via its presale, providing early participants with exclusive access to the platform. Alongside presale participation, users can engage in staking programs that deliver daily rewards with immediate claim functionality, combining accessibility with liquidity.

A network-based reward structure encourages users to grow the ecosystem, fostering community-driven growth and strengthening participant engagement. This dual approach aims to make trading not just an activity but a shared experience within a thriving Web3 ecosystem.

Roadmap for Expansion

Blonex plans to expand its offerings following the exchange launch, introducing additional features, AI-driven trading tools, and governance mechanisms. These developments are intended to transform the platform into a comprehensive Web3 ecosystem, suitable for both casual traders and professional users.

“Building a sustainable ecosystem is about more than technology, it’s about rewarding participation and fostering a community that grows together,” added the spokesperson. “We believe AI-powered trading is the foundation for the next generation of Web3 engagement.”

About Blon & Blonex

Blon and Blonex are Web3-focused projects combining AI-assisted trading, presale participation, staking rewards, and community-driven growth. For more information, visit blonex.io and blon.io

Social links:

Project Site: https://blonex.io/

Presale Site: https://presale.blonex.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Blonex_Official

X: https://x.com/blonexcom

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