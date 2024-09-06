Blockchain Market Outlook: Key Drivers and Emerging Trends

The blockchain market is driven by the growing demand for secure and transparent transaction processing, as well as the need to eliminate inefficiencies in traditional systems. Companies are increasingly leveraging blockchain to streamline operations, enhance security, and create new business models. This market is also fueled by the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and digital identity verification systems.

As regulatory frameworks mature and more businesses adopt blockchain for its security, efficiency, and decentralization benefits, the market is poised for exponential growth, with applications expected to disrupt traditional industries and foster new ones.

Global Blockchain Market size was valued at USD 6.6 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow from USD 7.6 Billion in 2023 to reach USD 87.01 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 37.7% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

Request for Sample Copy of this Global Blockchain Market: https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/blockchain-market

The major players profiled in this report include

IBM

Microsoft

Deloitte

ConsenSys

Chain

R3

Digital Asset Holdings

Bitfury Group

Intel

Baidu

Amazon Web Services

Ripple

Blockstream

Circle Internet Financial Limited

Coinbase

Bitmain Technologies

JPMorgan Chase

Huawei

Ernst & Young

Regional Coverage of the Blockchain Market:

➤ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➤ Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Italy)

➤ Asia-Pacific (China, Korea, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia)

➤ South America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, etc.)

➤ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa)

Recent Developments

In July 2024, SNPIT announced a strategic collaboration with Astar Network (Japan’s blockchain platform). They have partnered for enhancing SNIPT’s innovative products and for increasing users around the globe by the integration of Astar’s strong network blockchain infrastructure. With this they will introduce SNPIT’s DePIN technology to a wider market through lifestyle app and launching a special batch on Sonova, and Astar’s NFT marketplace. This will help in connecting and empowering the global economy and will initiate advancements in digital economy promoting more participation.

In June 2024, Solana Labs announced the launch of Bond which is a blockchain based platform for the interaction of consumers for assisting brands for maintaining long-term loyalty. It will maintain connections among customers and manufacturers such that the customers can check whether the product is legal or not and the manufacturers can track down the products even after selling.

In January 2024, Intel Corporation launched Articul8 AI, Inc., an independent entity dedicated to generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) software platforms for enterprise clients. This strategic move underscores Intel’s commitment to expanding its presence in the dynamic AI sector. Articul8 AI aims to provide a secure GenAI software platform, emphasizing data privacy and security, with deployment options including cloud, on-premises, or hybrid models

Blockchain Market Segments

Component Platform, Services

Type Public, Private, Hybrid

Application Food & Agriculture, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, IT & Telecom, Others



What market dynamics does this report cover?

Current market size

Market forecast

Market opportunities

Key drivers and restraints

Regulatory scenario

Industry trend

New product approvals/launch

Promotion and marketing initiatives

Pricing analysis

Competitive landscape

Blockchain Market 2024-2031: Main Highlights

The compound annual growth rate of the market during the forecast period 2024-2031

Detailed information on the factors that will contribute to the growth of the Blockchain market in the next five years

Estimate the size of the Blockchain market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecast of upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Blockchain market growth

Analyze the market competition landscape and provide detailed information about suppliers

Detailed information on the factors that comprehensively challenge the growth of vendors in the Blockchain market

Insightful research reports on the Blockchain market include Pestle analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis to understand the factors that affect consumer and supplier behavior

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

Skyquest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: Skyquest Technology