Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai Unveils First Speakers, Featuring Industry Leaders from Tether, Ledger, TON, Animoca Brands and More

Dubai / UAE / August 17, 2024 / – Blockchain Life 2024, one of the world’s leading events in web3, cryptocurrencies and mining sphere, today announced the first wave of its esteemed speaker lineup for the 13th edition of the event.

Bringing together over the 10,000 most influential figures from all over the world on October 22-23, Blockchain Life 2024 promises to deliver powerful insights on making money during the current Bull Run.

Among the first lineup of speakers are:

Justin Sun – Founder of TRON

Paolo Ardoino – CEO of Tether

Yat Siu – Co-Founder of Animoca Brands

Pascal Gauthier – CEO of Ledger

Dr. Marwan Alzarouni – CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center

Xinxi Wang – Co-Founder of Litecoin Foundation

Sunny Lu – CEO of Vechain

Sergei Khitrov – Founder of Jets Capital, Listing.Help

Arthur Breitman – Co-Founder of Tezos

Eowyn Chen – CEO of Trust Wallet

Sunny Aggarwal – Co-Founder of Osmosis Labs

Kostas Chalkias – Co-Founder of Sui (Mysten Labs)

Sasha Plotvinov – Founder of Notcoin

Mustafa Al-Bassam – Co-Founder of Celestia Labs

Tiago Henriques – Google Cloud

Zied Brini – Сonsensys

“We are thrilled to announce this exceptional lineup of speakers for Blockchain Life 2024” said Sergei Khitrov, Founder of the event. “These are just the first speakers and most are still kept secret. For now, I can only say that the entire lineup is titans in the field. Their exclusive insights and expertise will be invaluable to our attendees to benefit from the current bull market.”

Blockchain Life 2024 is set to take place on October 22-23 in UAE, Dubai, Festival Arena. The forum will feature a diverse range of panel discussions, and keynote presentations, as well as networking opportunities and the largest crypto expo with over 200 booths.

A new feature of this forum is the simultaneous translation of speeches into more than 70 languages ​​of the world. This option is absolutely free and is already included in the ticket.



For more information please visit: https://blockchain-life.com/

