Bitlauncher’s Groundbreaking Presale Aims To Raise $150,000 For AI Startups Projects

In an era where artificial intelligence and blockchain technology are reshaping industries, Bitlauncher emerges as a beacon of innovation. This cutting-edge platform is set to launch its presale on September 15, 2024, offering investors a unique opportunity to be part of the next big wave in tech evolution.

What You Need to Know About the Bitlauncher Presale

The Bitlauncher presale offers a unique opportunity to invest in a platform that is at the forefront of innovation. Investors can participate in this exciting venture with the goal of raising $150,000. The initial token supply is approximately 4 million, although this may be adjusted based on market developments.

Key Details of the Presale:

🔥 Presale Starts: September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024 💰 Goal: $150,000

$150,000 🎯 Max Allocation: $1,500

$1,500 🏷️ Ticker: BL

BL ⚡️ Register Now: Bitlauncher Registration

How to Participate in the Bitlauncher Presale

Participating in the Bitlauncher presale is straightforward. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you secure your tokens:

Step 1: Sign Up and Complete KYC Verification

Register for an Account:Start by creating your Bitcash wallet account on the official Bitlauncher website. This account will be your gateway to participate in the presale. Complete KYC Verification: To ensure a secure investment environment, complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process. This step is crucial for preventing fraud and complying with anti-money laundering regulations. Geolocation Verification:Make sure your device’s privacy settings allow sharing of geolocation data. This helps mitigate Sybil attacks and ensures the legitimacy of each participant. Restrictions:Please note that residents from the US or countries under US sanctions cannot participate in the presale.

Step 2: Deposit Funds

Connect Your Wallet: Use an EVM-compatible wallet like Metamask to deposit USDT or USDC into the Bitcash deposit contract. Bitlauncher supports various EVM chains, including Ethereum, Cosmos, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, and Avalanche. Credit Allocation:Once your funds are deposited, a USD equivalent credit will be added to your Bitlauncher account. These credits will be used to acquire presale tokens at a fixed price.

Step 3: Acquire Presale Tokens

Fixed Price Purchase: With your account credited, you can purchase presale tokens directly at the set price of $1 per token. There’s no bidding involved—simply choose how many tokens you want based on your credit balance. Token Distribution: All acquired public token presales will be distributed within two weeks after the main token auction sale ends. While these tokens may not be immediately listed on external exchanges, they could gain liquidity through subsequent monthly auctions or a potential internal Bitcash exchange in the future.

Why Invest in Bitlauncher?

Investing in Bitlauncher means becoming part of a community dedicated to revolutionizing technology and finance. Here are a few reasons to consider:

Support for Innovative AI Projects : By investing, you contribute to the advancement of groundbreaking AI technologies that have the potential to reshape industries.

: By investing, you contribute to the advancement of groundbreaking AI technologies that have the potential to reshape industries. Transparent and Fair Investment Process: The batch auction model ensures that all participants have equal access to investment opportunities, reducing risks associated with traditional fundraising methods.

The batch auction model ensures that all participants have equal access to investment opportunities, reducing risks associated with traditional fundraising methods. Community-Centric Approach: Bitlauncher encourages active participation from its community, allowing investors to influence project decisions and engage directly with developers.

Bitlauncher encourages active participation from its community, allowing investors to influence project decisions and engage directly with developers. Strong Market Potential: With the growing demand for AI solutions, Bitlauncher is strategically positioned to capitalize on this trend, making it a compelling investment opportunity.

Join Us on This Exciting Journey

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this transformative venture. By participating in the Bitlauncher presale, you’re not just buying tokens; you’re becoming an integral part of a community poised to revolutionize technology and finance.

Note: This investment opportunity is not available to residents of the United States or countries under US sanctions. Always conduct your own research before making investment decisions.

For more details and to register for the presale, visit Bitlauncher .

Stay Connected

Follow Bitlauncher on social media for the latest updates and community engagement: