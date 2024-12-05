Best Cryptos to Buy in December 2024: Qubetics Presale Hits $4.4M as Arbitrum Scales New Highs and Ripple’s XRP Seeks Rebound

Crypto lovers, buckle up—December 2024 is already shaping up to be a game-changer. Ripple’s XRP, battered but unbroken, is angling for a comeback after an 11% drop. On the other hand, Arbitrum’s ground-breaking $20 billion TVL achievement has it leading the pack in layer-2 solutions. But wait, there’s a new star on the rise: Qubetics ($TICS). Its presale success has the industry buzzing, with $4.4 million already raised and predictions of massive ROI that’ll make your jaw drop.

While XRP and Arbitrum grab headlines for their big moments, Qubetics is quietly redefining what crypto can do. By focusing on real-world asset tokenisation, $TICS is stepping in to solve problems older cryptocurrencies never quite nailed down. Imagine tokenising your real estate or intellectual property to unlock instant liquidity. It’s like stepping into the future, only it’s happening right now.

Qubetics ($TICS): Redefining Real-World Asset Tokenisation

Qubetics isn’t just another crypto—it’s a revolution. With its presale in its 11th stage, over 270 million $TICS tokens have already found their way into the wallets of more than 6,500 holders, raising a staggering $4.4 million. At $0.0282 per token, it’s not just affordable—it’s a steal. But don’t snooze, because the price is climbing by 10% by the weekend.

What sets Qubetics apart is its focus on real-world asset tokenisation. Imagine you’re a small business owner sitting on valuable equipment but strapped for cash. Tokenising that equipment could unlock immediate funds without selling it outright. Or picture a freelance designer with a digital portfolio—those creations could be tokenised as intellectual property, opening up new income streams. Click here to know more about how Qubetics is reshaping digital finance with real world asset tokenisation.

This isn’t sci-fi. Companies are already tokenising real estate, art, and even luxury goods. Qubetics simplifies this process, making it accessible to everyone from solo entrepreneurs to multinational corporations. Analysts are predicting insane returns: $TICS could hit $0.25 by the presale’s end, translating into a 783% ROI. And post-launch? A $1 valuation means 3,434% ROI. If $TICS hits $15 after the mainnet launch, we’re talking a mind-blowing 52,912% ROI.

Let’s get practical. Say you invest $18,000 in $TICS at the current price of $0.0282. By presale’s end, your $18K could balloon to over $141,000. If $TICS reaches $1 post-presale, you’re looking at $621,000. And if it soars to $15? That’s $9.4 million. Yep, you read that right—million with an “M.”

Arbitrum (ARB): Scaling New Highs with $20 Billion TVL

Arbitrum is flexing hard this month, becoming the first layer-2 platform to smash through the $20 billion total value locked (TVL) milestone. That’s a 14.2% bump, leaving competitors like Base and OP Mainnet in the dust. It’s not just about numbers; it’s about innovation. With $6.64 billion in canonical assets, $5.32 billion in external assets, and $8.12 billion in native assets, Arbitrum is proving that scalability doesn’t have to compromise security.

What’s really turning heads, though, is its focus on fostering innovation. The Trailblazer AI Grant, with $1 million up for grabs, is empowering developers to build AI agents on its layer-2 network. This opens doors for groundbreaking applications in NFTs, ERC20 tokens, and more.

But let’s not gloss over the challenges. Fraud-proof submissions and off-chain security council actions are still kinks in the system. Yet, with its track record, Arbitrum is likely to tackle these issues head-on. For investors, ARB remains a solid choice, especially for those eyeing long-term growth.

Ripple’s XRP: A Comeback in the Making?

Ripple’s XRP might be down, but don’t count it out. After an 11% dip, it’s hovering around $2.4, struggling to reclaim $2.58. Despite the setback, there’s plenty of reason to believe XRP could rally. On-chain data shows a stable funding rate, which is a fancy way of saying the market isn’t overly hyped. That’s a good thing—it means there’s room to grow without overheating.

XRP’s big story, though, is tied to Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. While the crypto world eagerly awaited its launch this week, Ripple confirmed it’s still finalising details with regulators. Once it hits the market, RLUSD could revolutionise stablecoin transactions, and XRP is likely to ride that wave.

For now, XRP investors are eyeing key price levels. A move above $2.58 could send it soaring toward $3.57, an all-time high. But if it slips below $1.96, it’s back to the drawing board. The risk is real, but so is the reward.

Which Cryptos Are December 2024’s Top Picks?

So, what’s the verdict on the Best Cryptos to Buy in December 2024? If you’re looking for a solid presale opportunity, Qubetics ($TICS) is a no-brainer. Its focus on real-world asset tokenisation and jaw-dropping ROI potential make it a standout. Arbitrum (ARB) offers a safe bet for those interested in cutting-edge scalability, while Ripple’s XRP is a dark horse, poised for a comeback with its stablecoin integration.

But remember that the clock’s ticking. The Qubetics presale price of $0.0282 won’t last, and XRP’s window for a breakout could close fast. Ready to take the plunge? Don’t just sit there—get in the game today!

For More Information:

Qubetics: https://qubetics.com

Telegram: https://t.me/qubetics

Twitter: https://x.com/qubetics