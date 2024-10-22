Best 5 AI Background Music Generators on the Internet 2024

Music is the heart and soul of every digital content like games, videos, podcasts, and others. However, not everyone is a music specialist. Even if you are, it might be tough to find unique background music that suits your content.

AI music generators have made it possible. An AI music generator creates original music based on your input. It also offers a license for each song you create. However, you can choose the AI background music generator, which will generate music with one click. But it might be challenging because there are so many alternatives.

Don’t worry, we’ve researched for you. In this article, we will show you the best 5 AI background music generators of 2024.

Best 5 AI Background Music Generators of 2024

We are going to explain each tool thoroughly so that you can easily create music with AI with the help of a top AI background music generator.

Tool 1: Wondershare Filmora

Wondershare Filmora is a video editing program that makes it easier to create professional-quality films. It makes use of modern technology such as AI-powered tools for tasks like object removal, audio enhancement, and music generation. The AI background music generator provides a smooth music editing experience, allowing you to adjust your music as needed.

Image name: ai-music-generator-01.jpeg

Image alt: wondershare ai music generator

With the filtering settings, you may easily make commercial music in seconds (just for your YouTube channel). AI Music has been added as a standalone feature and is easily accessible from the “Audio” section.

Features of Filmora

Here are some key features of Wondershare Filmora background music generator:

⦁ Compatibility: Highly compatible background music with the right sound and elements.

⦁ Choose your Style: It allows you to generate music matching your style with different music themes.

⦁ Royalty-free: It creates royalty-free music in a time-saving manner.

⦁ Edit when it’s done: Enhance your videos with Filmora AI background music generator by using its editing feature.

Pricing Plans

To meet your demands, three options are available for selection.

⦁ Cross-Platform Quarterly Plan:

For $29.99 a quarter, you may get the Cross-Platform Quarterly Plan. It’s free to trial for 7 days, after which it will automatically renew at $19.99 per month. One gigabyte of cloud storage and 200 Filmora AI credits are yours each month.

⦁ Cross-Platform Annual Plan:

The Cross-Platform Annual Plan costs $49.99 annually.

⦁ Perpetual Plan:

The Perpetual Plan costs $79.99 one-time and offers all the features of the other options.

Tool 2: Suno AI

Suno AI V3 Music Generator, accessible at SunoAI.ai, is a cutting-edge tool for creating one-of-a-kind music using artificial intelligence. The application, aimed at both music lovers and artists, generates AI MP3 songs for free and instantly.

Image name: ai-music-generator-02.jpeg

Image alt: suno ai music generator

Users have complete control over the music’s lyrics, style, and title, allowing for extensive personalization. This AI-powered technology aims to democratize music composition, making it available to anyone, regardless of musical skill or technical expertise.

The platform’s interface is easy to use, allowing for smooth song production and downloading. As an example of its abilities, the portal displays original compositions generated by diverse individuals using the tool.

Features of Suno AI

Here are some key features of Suno AI background music generator:

⦁ Accessibility: Because of the platform’s simplicity, people of all musical abilities can utilize it.

⦁ Creativity: Suno is a fantastic outlet for your creativity, as there are no limitations to what you may make.

⦁ Community Interaction: Meet other musicians, exchange ideas, and collaborate.

⦁ Cost-Effective: By starting with a free account, customers may experiment with music composition without making any financial commitments.

Pricing Plan of Suno AI

⦁ Free Plan: The Free plan includes 6 songs and three generation times, as well as a free trial on the initial sign-in.

⦁ Basic Plan: The Basic plan costs $9.9 per month (paid monthly) and includes 600 songs and 300 generate times, which renew monthly. Each cost $0.033. You may choose to make the findings private and download them up to 1000 times.

⦁ Popular Plan: The Popular plan costs $29.9 per month (paid monthly) and includes 3,000 songs and 1,500 generate times, which renew annually. Each product costs $0.020.

Tool 3: AIVA

AIVA is an AI-powered music composition tool that creates unique and individualized music for a variety of purposes. It is intended for creative people such as game makers, pros, and beginners in music.

AIVA helps composers to produce appealing themes for their projects more quickly. The tool includes preset styles like cinematic, electronic, 20th-century, Chinese, and more. It also provides inspired composition choices, allowing composers to select from a variety of music genres.

Image name: ai-music-generator-03.jpeg

Image alt: aiva music generator

Features of AIVA

Below are some key features of the AIVA music generator:

⦁ Numerous preset genres, including pop, ambient, electronic, modern cinematic, and so forth, are available in AIVA.

⦁ Users have access to a large selection of styles to pick from.

⦁ Track personalization

⦁ Capacity to compose soundtracks

Pricing of AIVA

AIVA offers three price levels for individuals, schools, and companies. It allows customers to select the plan that best matches their needs. AIVA allows you to track durations of up to 5 minutes, with a monthly limit of 300 downloads for Pro plan customers. Furthermore, the Pro plan allows authors to own the complete rights to their songs.

Tool 4: Ecrett Music

Ecrett Music is an AI-powered technology that aims to make music composition easier. The platform uses artificial intelligence to create unique and personalized music tracks. Users may choose from various sceneries, emotions, and genres, and the AI will produce depending on their selections.

Image name: ai-music-generator-04.jpeg

Image alt: Ecrett music

Each decision produces unique outcomes, resulting in a wide range of melodic patterns. Ecrett’s music is royalty-free, making it an affordable option for both personal and commercial projects including video games, videos, podcasts, and advertisements.

Music made using Ecrett may be modified in volume and length to match the user’s content. It also enables the inclusion of lyrics or mixing when the music is used in a game, video, or podcast.

Key Features of Ecrett Music

There are many features that you can benefit from these AI background music generators like Ecrett Music. Here are some of the key features of it:

⦁ Massive Music Library: 500k+ music patterns are added monthly.

⦁ User-Friendly Interface

⦁ Seamless Video Integration

⦁ Flexible Pricing Options

Pricing Plan

It provides a free plan, an individual plan of $7.99 per month, and a business plan of $24.99 with a variety of features. This is a monthly plan option. You can also get annual plans with a discounted price for individual and business plans.

Tool 5: Soundful

Soundful is an AI background music-generating platform that allows users to generate music. It offers customers a unique and royalty-free option to create music tracks. The platform is driven by AI that is always learning and can produce high-quality music in a range of genres, including EDM, Hip Hop, Latin, Pop, R&B, and Reggaeton.

Image name: ai-music-generator-05.jpeg

Image alt: Soundful

Soundful also provides a variety of templates from which they may make their tunes. Furthermore, it allows users to monetize their tunes on different social media platforms.

Features of Soundful

Following are some of the key features of Soundful AI.

⦁ Royalty-free music can be used in a variety of applications without worry for copyright.

⦁ Customization Options: Users may change BPM, key, and other settings.

⦁ Genre-based customization

Pricing Plans

Soundful provides a free plan, a premium plan of $5 per month, and a pro plan of $9.99 per month. Sounful have also business plans of $49.99, $120, and $250 per month.

Conclusion

For those who enjoy creating and developing music, these five AI background music generators for 2024 are ideal. To meet your demands, these tools provide a variety of features and price tiers. Every platform, from Wondershare Filmora to Soundful, offers a different method for quickly and easily creating high-quality, royalty-free audio files.

This list includes AI music generators that suit various needs, such as customizing possibilities or an intuitive user interface. Try Wondershare Filmora, one of the top artificial intelligence background music generators, to transform your soundtrack and further your artistic endeavors.