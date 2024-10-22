Behind the Code: The WordPress Journey of Web Help Agency

In the dynamic realm of web development, Oleksandr Chumak has emerged as a visionary,
steering Web Help Agency (WHA) to specialize in WordPress, tapping into its burgeoning
demand for scalable, customizable solutions. From its roots in Poltava, Ukraine, WHA has
grown into a global powerhouse, boasting a 99% client satisfaction rate and a broad footprint
across the USA, Canada, Europe, Israel, and Australia. This journey, from freelance projects to
a leading agency, highlights Oleksandr’s strategic pivot towards WordPress due to its versatility,
setting WHA on a path of innovation and excellence in web design. Today, WHA stands as a
testament to Oleksandr’s foresight and dedication, continually evolving to meet the digital era’s
challenges and opportunities with pioneering WordPress solutions.
This edited and condensed conversation with Oleksandr Chumak offers an in-depth look at
WHA’s journey, the challenges navigated, and the vision propelling the company forward. We
delve into Oleksandr’s early inspirations, the pivotal moments in his career, growth strategies,
and the role of collaboration and partnerships in WHA’s success. Furthermore, we explore the
agency’s approach to service offerings, technology integration, and staying ahead of industry trends. Join us as we uncover the ethos that makes WHA a beacon of excellence in web
development.
Early Days and Inspiration:
Chris: What initially drew you to web development, leading to the creation of WHA?
Oleksandr Chumak: Programming was always more than just a hobby for me; it was a passion.
The decision to turn this passion into a profession came naturally. I wanted to earn from doing
what I love, which led me to establish WHA. With programming at the core of my interests, the
transition into web development felt like a step in the right direction.
Chris: Why did you choose to specialize in WordPress for your agency?
Oleksandr Chumak: The choice was driven by market demand. Back in 2015, about 70% of
websites were built using WordPress. Seeing this, it seemed like the right direction for the
agency. Now, in 2024, that percentage has increased to 85%, validating our focus on
WordPress as a core service offering.
Chris: Can you share a pivotal moment early in your career that solidified your path toward
WordPress specialization?
Oleksandr Chumak: Absolutely. My time as a full-stack developer at Apes at Work agency was
transformative. They assigned me my first project involving WordPress, which was a turning
point. It was an opportunity that not only honed my skills but also clarified my professional
trajectory towards WordPress.
Chris: How did your freelance work influence the decision to expand into an agency?
Oleksandr Chumak: As my skills and client base grew, so did the complexity and number of
projects. It reached a point where transitioning into an agency was the next logical step for
growth. This shift allowed us to take on more ambitious projects and cater to a broader client
base.
Chris: What were the biggest challenges in transitioning from a freelancer to running an
agency?
Oleksandr Chumak: The most challenging aspect was finding the right people—the key
members who would form the backbone of the company. Building a team that shared the same
vision and dedication was crucial for our evolution from a freelance operation to a full-fledged
agency.
Chris: What keeps you inspired in your work with WHA?
Oleksandr Chumak: My love for the work is what drives me. Finding new projects, diving into
them, and seeing them succeed and profit our customers is incredibly fulfilling. That joy and
satisfaction from seeing a project through from inception to success is what keeps me motivated
and inspired every day.
Growth and Evolution:
Chris: As WHA continues to grow, how do you decide when it’s time to expand your team?
Oleksandr Chumak: Our strategy is straightforward yet effective: we monitor our developers’
workload closely. Once we see that every team member is consistently busy for about a month,
we know it’s time to bring more talent on board. This approach ensures that we’re scaling
responsibly, aligning our team’s growth with actual client demand.
Chris: WHA offers a variety of services tailored to client needs, such as Staff Augmentation and
Dedicated Teams. Can you elaborate on how these services contribute to WHA’s success?
Oleksandr Chumak: Absolutely. Our services are designed to be flexible, adapting to the unique
requirements of each client. For instance, with Staff Augmentation, we provide additional
resources to clients who already have a project and team in place but need more hands on
deck. On the other hand, when a client comes to us with just an idea, we assemble a Dedicated
Team, complete with a manager, designer, front-end and back-end developers, and QA testers, to bring their vision to life. This adaptability allows us to effectively support a wide range of
projects, ensuring client satisfaction and fostering long-term partnerships.
Chris: Collaboration seems to be a key part of WHA’s strategy. How do partnerships with other
agencies impact your business?
Oleksandr Chumak: Partnerships are indeed vital to our ecosystem. We actively support our
partners and exchange services to cover a wider array of technologies and expertise. If a client
requests a technology stack we don’t specialize in, we reach out to our partners for assistance,
and they do the same with us for web development needs. This symbiotic relationship not only
enriches our service offerings but also strengthens our position in the market as a versatile and
reliable agency.
Chris: Looking ahead, are there any specific areas WHA aims to enhance or explore further?
Oleksandr Chumak: We’re keen on staying ahead of the curve in web development trends,
which is why we’re expanding our expertise in React.js for more dynamic and responsive web
applications. Additionally, recognizing the growing demand for mobile solutions, we’re also
venturing into mobile app development with React Native. These areas represent the next
frontier for WHA, allowing us to offer comprehensive web and mobile solutions that meet our clients’ evolving needs.
Services and Technologies
Chris: WHA offers a wide range of WordPress services. Could you elaborate on how you tailor
these services to meet client needs, especially regarding page builders and custom blocks?
Oleksandr Chumak: At WHA, we pride ourselves on our versatility with WordPress. We work
with various page builders, including Elementor and Divi, but we strongly advocate for using
Gutenberg combined with the Advanced Custom Fields (ACF) Pro plugin. This combination, in
our experience, offers the best balance of customization and page speed optimization, which is crucial for today’s web performance standards.
Chris: Optimizing WooCommerce can be tricky.
How does WHA tackle these challenges?
Oleksandr Chumak: Indeed, WooCommerce optimization presents its unique set of challenges,
primarily due to the excess of plugins and queries that can slow down a server. Our approach
involves meticulous optimization work, streamlining plugins, and refining queries to ensure fast
and efficient e-commerce platforms. It’s a rigorous process, but essential for delivering
high-performance websites to our clients.
Chris: Can you share a standout success story from WHA’s portfolio?
Oleksandr Chumak: While we often operate under a white-label agreement, one project we’re
particularly proud of is our work for the Ichilov Clinic in Israel. We were part of a team tasked
with creating a fully functional, user-intuitive, and fast website. Our efforts culminated in
achieving a 100 Google PageSpeed score, a testament to our optimization skills. Moreover,
despite facing numerous DDoS attacks, the site remained secure and accessible, thanks to
robust server protection measures.
Chris: With web development trends constantly evolving, how does WHA stay ahead of the
curve?
Oleksandr Chumak: Staying updated with the latest trends is part of our DNA at WHA. The tech
community is vibrant, and breakthroughs are discussed and shared widely. When something
significant hits the market, you can feel the buzz. We keep our ears to the ground, ensuring
we’re not just observers but active participants in adopting and shaping these emerging trends.
Chris: How does WHA integrate quality assurance into its web development process?
Oleksandr Chumak: Quality assurance is fundamental to our process. We combine manual
testing with tools like LambdaTest to ensure that our websites not only function flawlessly but
also look perfect across all browsers and devices. This meticulous attention to detail sets us
apart and guarantees that our clients receive products of the highest quality.
Industry Insights and Future Trends:
Chris: How does WHA address the need for responsive design in today’s diverse device
landscape?
Oleksandr Chumak: Responsive design is a staple in our projects. We ensure everything we
build performs flawlessly across all devices, enhancing user experience and engagement.
Chris: Performance optimization is key for SEO and UX. What’s WHA’s approach?
Oleksandr Chumak: We prioritize page speed and Core Web Vitals, making sure our sites are
fast and rank well, which is crucial for a great user experience and SEO.
Chris: With AI’s growing role in web development, how is WHA integrating AI into its services?
Oleksandr Chumak: We’re integrating AI through APIs to make our web applications smarter
and more efficient, offering personalized user experiences.
Chris: What future web development trends is WHA preparing for?
Oleksandr Chumak: We’re focusing on progressive web apps, API-first development, and voice
search optimization. We continuously upgrade our skills and tools to stay ahead.
Advice and Reflections:
Chris: From your experience, what’s a key piece of advice for newcomers in web development?
Oleksandr Chumak: Never stop learning. The tech field moves fast, and staying ahead means
constantly updating your skills and knowledge. Whether it’s a new programming language, a
development framework, or understanding the latest UX trends, there’s always something to
learn.
Chris: Looking back on your journey, would you have done anything differently?
Oleksandr Chumak: Honestly, I wish I’d realized the importance of community earlier. The tech
world is vast and sometimes daunting, but being part of a community can make it feel a bit
smaller and more navigable. Sharing knowledge, challenges, and successes with others can not
only accelerate your learning but also open doors to opportunities you might not have found on
your own.
Chris: How do you keep the drive and motivation in such a demanding field?
Oleksandr Chumak: It’s about the passion for creating something new, something that solves a
problem or makes someone’s life easier. Seeing a project go from an idea to a live website is
incredibly rewarding. Plus, the feedback from clients and users, knowing that your work has a
direct impact, that’s what keeps the fire burning.
Chris: In your opinion, what’s an essential quality for thriving in the tech industry?
Oleksandr Chumak: Adaptability, without a doubt. The only constant in tech is change. New
technologies, platforms, and methodologies emerge all the time. Being able to adapt and
embrace these changes, rather than being intimidated by them, is key to not just surviving but
thriving in this industry.
Chris: Can you share an instance where a difficult decision turned out to be the right call?
Oleksandr Chumak: One of the toughest decisions was narrowing our focus to specialize in
WordPress. At the time, it felt like we were limiting ourselves, but in hindsight, it allowed us to
dive deeper and become true experts in a platform that powers a significant portion of the web.
This specialization has set us apart and been a major factor in our success.
Chris: How do you handle setbacks?
Oleksandr Chumak: Setbacks are inevitable, but I’ve learned to view them as opportunities for
growth. Instead of dwelling on what went wrong, I focus on what we can learn from the experience. This mindset helps us improve and ensure that we don’t make the same mistakes
again. It’s all about resilience and learning.
Chris: Any final thoughts for our readers?
Oleksandr Chumak: The journey in tech is as challenging as it is exciting. There will be ups and
downs, but each experience is a stepping stone to becoming better at what you do. Stay
curious, be open to learning, and don’t be afraid to take risks. That’s how you grow, not just as a
developer but as a person.
Wrap Up
As we wrap up our insightful conversation with Oleksandr Chumak, it’s clear that the journey of
Web Help Agency (WHA) is not just a tale of technological prowess but a testament to the
power of vision, adaptability, and relentless pursuit of excellence. Oleksandr’s story from a
passionate programmer to the founder of a global web development agency underscores the
transformative potential of following one’s passion, embracing continuous learning, and fostering
a collaborative spirit.
WHA’s evolution, marked by strategic decisions, innovative solutions, and a commitment to
quality, serves as an inspiring blueprint for aspiring developers, entrepreneurs, and anyone
looking to make their mark in the digital world. The agency’s focus on WordPress as a platform
for creativity and growth reflects a broader trend towards accessible, scalable, and customizable
web solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses and individuals alike.
