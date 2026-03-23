Austin Hair Stylist Arianna Rangel Under Investigation After Complaints

Austin, Texas – March 22, 2026 – A local hairstylist is at the center of growing controversy after multiple clients came forward with complaints alleging that 25-year-old stylist Arianna Rangel performed hair services while reportedly under the influence of alcohol and possibly other substances. Instagram Arianna Rangel Hair

Rangel, who works as a senior colorist and extension specialist at the upscale Rene Salon Studio in Austin Texas, also operates her own side brand, Arianna Rangel Hair Extensions & Color, where she promotes custom balayage, vivid colors, and luxury extensions via social media.

According to several former clients who have shared their experiences publicly on review platforms and local forums, appointments with Rangel allegedly involved noticeable signs of impairment, including unsteady hands, slurred speech, and inconsistent application of color and cuts.

One client, Megan Harlow (a 29-year-old marketing professional from East Austin), stated:

“I booked a full highlight and cut for an important event. Midway through, it became clear something was off. She kept dropping tools, laughed inappropriately at nothing, and the sections were uneven. My hair ended up patchy, with bleach spots and a choppy bob that looked like a DIY disaster. I had to pay another stylist $400 to fix it. I smelled alcohol on her breath the whole time.”

Another client, Sofia Ramirez (32, a teacher), added:

“The consultation started normal, but by the time she was foiling my hair, she was swaying and repeating herself. The final result was brassy, over-processed, and completely different from what we agreed on. I felt unsafe the entire appointment. This isn’t just bad service. It’s reckless.”

At least five similar complaints have surfaced in the past month. Clients have described botched color corrections, uneven layers, chemical burns from rushed processing, and overall dissatisfaction severe enough to require professional correction elsewhere.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), which oversees cosmetology and barbering licenses under Occupations Code Chapter 1603, confirmed it has received formal complaints and launched an active investigation into Rangel’s individual cosmetology license as well as the establishment license for Rene Salon..

Inspectors are reviewing sanitation logs, service records, and potential violations related to professional conduct, impairment on duty, and client safety. If substantiated, the findings could lead to fines, suspension, license revocation, or other disciplinary actions that may impact the salon’s ability to operate.

A spokesperson for TDLR stated:

“We take allegations of this nature extremely seriously, especially when public safety during licensed services is in question. The investigation is ongoing, and we are following our standard enforcement procedures, which may include inspections, interviews, and review of evidence.”

Rene Salon, a boutique salon known for its modern minimalist design, organic product lines, and celebrity-inspired looks, has not issued any public statement regarding Voss or the allegations. Multiple attempts by local media to contact the owner have received “no comment at this time.”

The salon’s website and booking system remain active, although some client reviews mentioning Rangel have reportedly been flagged or removed in recent days.

Rangel’s personal brand page continues to showcase before-and-after photos, but activity has slowed amid the backlash.

This situation has sparked broader discussions in Austin’s beauty community about client safety, stylist accountability, and industry pressures. More updates are expected as the TDLR investigation progresses.

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