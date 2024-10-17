Are We Seeing a Resurgence of Crypto in 2024?

Cryptocurrency first came to the attention of the public in 2009 with the release of Bitcoin. The digital currency was created by developer Satoshi Nakamoto and since then, over 25,000 other cryptocurrencies have entered the marketplace. Continue below as we look at current state of crypto in 2024.

Crypto Today

If we use the price of Bitcoin as a guide for the overall crypto market, it stands at just over $61,000. If we look back over the month between September 2024 and October 2024, there were some significant peaks and troughs in the price of Bitcoin. On the 11th of September, the price of Bitcoin was $55,836. The value steadily increased from there over the course of the month but not without some dips, with a drop on the 16th of September and again on the 3rd of October. This is common with cryptocurrencies and there tends to be a lot of volatility when it comes to the price.

Faith in Crypto

The changes in value have not dampened the excitement of crypto in some industries, with the online gambling industry being a good example. We continue to see a rise in the number of crypto based casinos and sportsbooks. Trading crypto is a gamble in itself, so it comes as no surprise to see so many new crypto based gambling sites. Anyone looking for a crypto casino USA is spoilt for choice, with many fantastic options in the states. Online gambling companies would not be creating new crypto casinos if there was a real danger crypto could come crashing down. However, that does not mean it is going to be an easy ride and we only must look to the recent past to understand what can happen with crypto.

June 2022 Crash

If we go back to the 14th of June 2022, Bitcoin was trading at $21,974. Immediately, we can see there is a stark difference in the value of Bitcoin between then and October 2024. In the five days leading up to the 14th of June, the value of Bitcoin had dropped by 25%. In November of 2021, Bitcoin was sitting at a value of $70,000, so that shows how quickly and dramatically the price can change.

However, when considering why the value of Bitcoin plummeted, there are many factors at play. Some of them are not specific to the crypto world, such as the threat of global recession, which leads to investors have less money to invest in anything, not only cryptocurrency. That leads to people deciding to sell their cryptocurrency and when crypto is sold in significant numbers, the less crypto is worth. As more people begin to sell, it leads to others following the trend, which results in a further fall in value. So, a dangerous cycle can develop whereby people begin to panic, sell their crypto, and the value continues to fall.

All Time High

The value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can also rise in value and earlier in 2024, Bitcoin reached an all-time high of nearly $75,000. As highlighted above, crypto markets are extremely volatile and can be very unpredictable. At the time of writing, in late 2024, there is every reason to be optimistic about the remainder of the year and early 2025. There are many developments taking place across the world right now, including war and serious weather events, and these can trigger changes in the crypto market. Crypto has made a resurgence when compared to November 2023 but any optimism should be met with a hint of caution when looking back at recent history.