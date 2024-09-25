AllDomains Launches .solana TLD, Offering 50% Revenue Sharing with the Solana Community

AllDomains, a leading name service provider enabling customizable top-level domains (TLDs) on the Solana blockchain, has officially launched the highly anticipated .solana TLD. As part of this initiative, 50% of all revenues generated from .solana domain sales will be shared with the Solana community, fostering deeper engagement and support for the ecosystem.

Bridging the Gap Between Web2 and Web3 with Domains

Web3 domains are transforming the way users and brands interact on the blockchain. By offering memorable, personalized addresses, they simplify wallet interactions, replacing the complex 15-character public keys provided by default. For brands, these domains turn community members into on-chain ambassadors, proudly representing brand identities across the rapidly growing Solana ecosystem.

AllDomains continues to innovate, bridging the gap between traditional web2 domains and web3 identities. With bespoke multi-chain identity solutions, the company is expanding services across SVM, EVM, and Move-based blockchains. The launch of the .solana TLD cements AllDomains’ position as the leading name service provider on Solana, enhancing their domain offerings while rolling out community-driven incentives.

Empowering the Solana Ecosystem

As Solana sees an influx of new users daily, with limited options to personalize their on-chain identities, the .solana domain offers a new way for users to claim unique names. To prevent domain squatting and ensure availability for new users, domains will be renewed annually.

Solana remains the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystem, with over 75.2 million active wallets and a year-high in Total Value Locked (TVL). AllDomains already powers branded domains for high-profile projects, including BONK, WEN, MonkeDAO, SuperTeam, and over 60 other TLDs. The hybrid web2 and web3 TLD, .id, is also a key part of AllDomains’ offering, in partnership with PANDI, helping to bring real-world assets (RWAs) to Solana’s NFT marketplaces.

Additionally, AllDomains is integrated with some of Solana’s most popular wallets and decentralized applications (dApps), providing seamless accessibility to its services. A complete list of integrations is available on their website.

We believe this initiative will not only enhance the user experience on Solana but also for the first time in Web3 we are able to share the success of a TLD directly with our community.

Claudio, Co-founder at AllDomains

How to Claim Your .solana Domain:

Visit AllDomains’ official .solana page . Search for your desired domain name. Purchase the domain using a Solana wallet.

About AllDomains:

AllDomains is a leading name service provider that’s shaking things up in the world of blockchain technology. They empower users and brands to create truly unique identities by allowing the creation of customizable top-level domains (TLDs) across various blockchains – not just one, but including Solana, SVM, EVM, and Move-based chains. This forward-thinking approach bridges the gap between the established web2 domain system and the burgeoning web3 landscape. Imagine having your own personalized domain ending in “.crypto” or “.dao” – that’s the kind of control and expression AllDomains puts in your hands. Beyond just offering a wider range of TLD options, AllDomains provides a seamless identity layer, allowing users to manage their on-chain presence with greater ease. This translates to a more user-friendly and personalized experience in the decentralized world. With a growing portfolio of branded domains already available and a commitment to fostering strong partnerships, AllDomains is truly revolutionizing how communities interact with and engage in blockchain technology. For those interested in learning more about how AllDomains can help them claim their unique corner of the web3 universe, head over to www.alldomains.id and explore the possibilities.

