AI-Powered Precision: How Devidas Kanchetti Optimized Premium Pricing in Workers’ Compensation Insurance

In the highly competitive world of workers’ compensation insurance, accurate pricing is crucial. Insurers need to strike the right balance between competitiveness and profitability, a challenge that has only grown more complex with the diverse risks across industries, companies, and job roles. Devidas Kanchetti, a seasoned data and analytics expert, led a groundbreaking project at Zenith Insurance Company to develop an AI-powered premium pricing optimization system that is redefining how premiums are set. Here’s how Kanchetti’s innovative approach is making waves in the insurance industry.

The Challenge: Pricing Complexity Across Varied Risks

Zenith Insurance, like many insurers, grappled with the difficulty of accurately pricing premiums due to the broad range of risks inherent in different industries and job roles. Traditional pricing models were often too simplistic, leading to premiums that either overestimated or underestimated risk. This imbalance not only impacted profitability but also hindered the company’s competitive edge.

“Traditional models often miss the nuances of individual risk factors,” Kanchetti explains. “Our goal was to develop a system that could dynamically adjust premiums based on a detailed assessment of each policyholder’s risk profile.”

Building a Smarter Pricing System

To tackle this issue, Kanchetti and his team set out to build a dynamic, AI-powered pricing model that would offer more precise, risk-adjusted premiums. They began by identifying key features influencing premium pricing, such as industry type, company size, job role risk levels, and historical claim data. The team also incorporated external factors like economic indicators to refine the model further.

Using advanced machine learning algorithms, including Generalized Linear Models (GLMs), Gradient Boosting Machines, and Neural Networks, the team developed predictive models that could accurately assess risk and suggest optimal premium prices. This dynamic pricing model was designed to adjust in real-time, providing tailored recommendations that reflected the true risk associated with each policyholder.

“Feature engineering was a critical part of the process,” Kanchetti notes. “We needed to ensure the model considered all relevant risk factors to provide accurate and competitive pricing recommendations.”

Real-Time Impact and Integration

The AI-powered system was deployed to provide real-time premium recommendations during policy underwriting and renewals, integrating seamlessly with Zenith’s existing policy management and underwriting platforms. This integration allowed underwriters to make data-driven decisions quickly, with the system adjusting premiums based on the latest data inputs and risk assessments.

A feedback loop was also established, enabling underwriters to provide insights and continuously refine the models based on their experiences and evolving market conditions. This adaptive feature ensured the pricing system remained relevant and effective in a changing landscape.

“The integration was about more than just technology,” Kanchetti emphasizes. “It was about creating a workflow that empowered underwriters to use these insights effectively, turning data into actionable intelligence.”

Delivering Results: Accuracy, Profitability, and Efficiency

The impact of Kanchetti’s project was substantial. The AI-powered system improved pricing accuracy by 35%, allowing Zenith Insurance to set premiums that better reflected the true risk of each policy. This improvement contributed to a 20% enhancement in the insurer’s loss ratio, driving increased profitability and a stronger market position.

Furthermore, the system’s tailored pricing approach helped improve customer retention by offering fair and accurate premiums that resonated with clients. By reducing the time spent on manual pricing calculations by 50%, the system also freed underwriters to focus on more complex cases and strategic decision-making, enhancing operational efficiency across the board.

“Seeing the tangible impact of the system on our profitability and customer relationships was incredibly rewarding,” Kanchetti says. “It demonstrated the power of AI not just in numbers but in building trust and value with our clients.”

Scaling Success Across Industries

Designed with scalability in mind, the pricing optimization system was adaptable across different regions and industries. This flexibility enabled Zenith to extend its application broadly, catering to varied market conditions and expanding its reach.

“The scalability of the system is one of its greatest strengths,” Kanchetti remarks. “It’s not just about solving today’s problems; it’s about being ready for what’s next.”

About Devidas Kanchetti

Devidas Kanchetti is a forward-thinking leader in the field of data and analytics, known for his expertise in applying AI and machine learning to solve complex business challenges. With over 14 years of experience across diverse industries, including insurance, finance, and energy, Kanchetti has a track record of developing innovative solutions that drive significant business impact. As the Data Analytics Lead at Zenith Insurance Company, he has spearheaded transformative projects, from injury severity prediction systems to premium pricing optimization, always with a focus on leveraging technology to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency.

Kanchetti’s commitment to continuous innovation extends beyond his technical achievements; he is passionate about mentoring young professionals and sharing his knowledge to help others navigate the evolving landscape of data analytics. Known for his strategic vision and hands-on approach, Kanchetti continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible with data, setting new benchmarks for the industry and paving the way for future advancements.