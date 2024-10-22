A Conversation with Ketan Rathor: Pioneering Digital Transformation with SAP

Interviewer: Ketan, thank you for joining us today. Let’s start with your journey. How did you find yourself at the helm of such a massive digital transformation SAP ERP project?

Ketan Rathor: Thanks for having me. It all began with a pivotal project back in 2015. I was awarded by the COO, Kevin Boyle, for my work, and that was a real turning point. From there, I dove deeper into the world of Solution Architecture and Program Management, overseeing the global implementation of SAP across our manufacturing facilities. Later on, it involved Salesforce architecture and integration with SAP thus bringing global Sales, Supply Chain and Finance with one integrated system.

Interviewer: Birla Carbon is a leader and giant in the carbon black industry. Can you paint a picture of the company’s evolution for our readers?

Ketan Rathor: Absolutely. Birla Carbon has been crafting its legacy for over 160 years. Our journey is a testament to resilience and innovation. From humble beginnings, we’ve grown into a global powerhouse operating in 12 countries and reaching customers globally. It’s been a thrilling ride, marked by strategic acquisitions and expansions that have solidified our position as the world’s largest carbon black manufacturer. Today, we’re not just known for our products, but also for our commitment to sustainability and digital leadership.

Interviewer: What were the biggest challenges you faced when you first started this ERP journey?

Ketan Rathor: Imagine stitching together a complex puzzle with pieces scattered across 12 countries, each with its own unique business processes and regulations. That was our reality. Unifying disparate ERP systems, ensuring compliance with varying local regulations, and optimizing a global supply chain from our Atlanta headquarters were formidable challenges. The goal was clear: to create a single digital platform that would harmonize our manufacturing, sales, procurement, finance, and supply chain functions.

Interviewer: How did you tackle these challenges?

Ketan Rathor: Project Fusion was launched, a bold initiative to overhaul our IT landscape. It was like embarking on a grand expedition. We built a global template using SAP and assembled a dedicated team of global experts. The journey was demanding, requiring countless hours and sacrifices from the team. But the reward was immense. Our efforts were recognized with our co-innovation partner TCS and then the team won global SAP Pinnacle Award for Innovation in 2015.

Interviewer: How has this transformation impacted carbon black industry and, more importantly, the lives of ordinary people?

Ketan Rathor: The impact has been profound. We’ve streamlined operations, boosting efficiency and enabling us to manage a $4 billion business seamlessly which is part of $ 45 Billion conglomerate. For the average consumer, it means better access to high-quality products like tires, plastics, and inks. Our optimized supply chain ensures these essentials are readily available. Beyond that, our commitment to sustainability aligns with the global push for a greener future.

Interviewer: What inspires you to keep pushing the boundaries of digital innovation?

Ketan Rathor: The thrill of solving complex problems and seeing the positive impact on our business and society is incredibly motivating. Every milestone achieved brings a new set of challenges, which keeps the journey exciting. Our goal is to maintain our leadership position, expand our digital footprint, and continue to contribute to a sustainable future.

Interviewer: Thank you, Ketan, for sharing your insights. Your journey is truly inspirational.

Ketan Rathor: Thank you. It’s been a pleasure.