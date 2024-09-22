A 50% Bonus and Zero Fees? This Crypto Is Making Big Moves in the Market

Is this what you’ve been searching for? In the world of cryptocurrency, where many projects come and go, very few truly stand out. Yet, amidst the crowded market of coins, one initiative has managed to capture the spotlight of both experts and investors alike. This project is offering a limited-time 50% bonus during its presale event. The buzz surrounding this project is palpable and fuelled by strategic alliances and promising developments. As anticipation builds and excitement grows, this could be the golden opportunity you’ve been waiting for. If you’re on the hunt for a potentially lucrative investment, this project might just be the ideal choice to consider.

Keep Every Penny: The Zero-Tax Investor’s Dream

One of the standout features of MoonBag is its zero-tax policy, which is attracting significant attention from buyers. For anyone who’s experienced the frustration of losing a percentage of their trade to fees, this is a game-changer. Every transaction on the MoonBag platform remains untouched by tax, meaning that buyers can maximise their gains without worrying about additional costs. This approach is designed to encourage more trading activity, benefiting both individual buyers and the broader ecosystem.

Double Your Coins with Referral and Bonus Codes

MoonBag goes beyond the zero-tax advantage by offering incredible opportunities to double your investment. Users can apply a referral code to get 50% extra $MBAG coins and use the bonus code ‘MBAG50’ to receive an additional 50%, effectively doubling their coin purchase. This double bonus offer is available only until October 10th, 2024. Coupled with the fact that the referral leaderboard is still active, participants have a unique chance to climb the ranks by sharing their referral codes and increasing their holdings. Remember, the referral coins are drawn from the stage allocation, which means the presale stages are moving faster—so now is the perfect time to act.

The Clock’s Ticking on a Huge Exchange Reveal

Exciting news for MoonBag investors came with the recent announcement that the coin has secured a listing on a well-known centralised exchange (CEX). While the name of the platform can’t be disclosed just yet due to their strict listing protocols, trading is set to commence on October 16, 2024. This move will undoubtedly increase liquidity and offer more exposure to potential investors. The forthcoming listing promises to elevate MoonBag’s presence in the market, setting the stage for its next phase of growth.

With every new exchange listing, coins typically experience a boost in trading volume, which could positively affect the price of MBAG in the coming months. As anticipation grows, now might be the time to secure your position ahead of the CEX listing.

Big Moves Ahead with CLS Global Partnership

MoonBag isn’t just banking on its upcoming listing. The project has made another bold move by finalising a deal with CLS Global, a top-tier market-making firm. Known for managing some of the biggest names in the crypto space, including Floki Inu, Kaspa, and Seedify, CLS Global’s involvement is a significant step forward for MoonBag.

CLS Global’s extensive expertise and network will likely boost MoonBag’s visibility and trading volumes, adding further credibility to the project. Market makers play a crucial role in ensuring liquidity and smooth transactions, and this partnership shows MoonBag’s commitment to maintaining a stable and thriving market for its coin.

Jacob Crypto Bury Reveals Future Projections

For those still on the fence about MoonBag, renowned crypto analyst Jacob Crypto Bury’s price predictions may provide further encouragement. Bury, who has successfully predicted market trends in the past, believes that MoonBag is poised for substantial growth. His projections include the following milestones:

By November 2024, MBAG could hit $0.25.

By 2025, the coin may reach the $1 mark.

And by 2030, Bury anticipates that MBAG could soar to $10.

These predictions are based on MoonBag’s current trajectory, strategic partnerships, and its zero-tax policy. While nothing is guaranteed in the world of crypto, the forecast is certainly promising.

The Best Time to Buy Is Now

MoonBag is proving to be a project that’s worth watching closely. With its zero tax policy, upcoming listing on a top CEX, and partnership with CLS Global, it’s hard to ignore the potential here. Add to that the bullish price predictions from industry analysts, and you have a recipe for a potentially profitable investment.

As the saying goes, the early bird catches the worm. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to get in on one of the most exciting presales in the market. At the current presale price of just $0.0005 USDT per MBAG, and with more than $4.2 million already raised, it’s a bargain compared to future projections. Act swiftly to secure your stake in a project that could very well set your portfolio on the path to remarkable success. Don’t let this opportunity slip through your fingers—get involved today and be part of the next big thing in crypto!

