Why venture capital flows are shifting towards embedded finance platforms

The embedded finance market hit $148.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $197.06 billion in 2026, according to Precedence Research. At a 31.53% compound annual growth rate through 2034, it will reach $1.73 trillion. That growth rate outpaces even the broader fintech market’s 18.2% CAGR. Venture capital is following the numbers, and the numbers are pointing decisively toward embedded finance platforms.

What embedded finance means in practice

Embedded finance is the integration of financial services into non-financial platforms. When Shopify offers merchants a business loan, that’s embedded lending. When Uber provides instant driver payments, that’s embedded payments. When a real estate platform lets buyers get pre-approved for a mortgage without leaving the app, that’s embedded banking.

The concept is straightforward but the implications are systemic. Every company with a customer relationship becomes a potential financial services distributor. This removes the traditional bank branch, the insurance broker, and the mortgage advisor from the transaction. The customer gets a faster, more contextual experience. The platform captures margin that previously went to financial intermediaries. The fintech providing the infrastructure earns revenue on every transaction without needing to acquire customers directly.

Fortune Business Insights projects the global fintech market at $460.76 billion in 2026, growing at 18.2% annually to $1.76 trillion by 2034. Embedded finance’s growth rate of 31.53% means it’s capturing an increasing share of that total. By 2034, embedded finance could represent a comparable portion of the overall fintech market rather than a subsegment within it.

Why VCs are shifting allocation

Three characteristics make embedded finance particularly attractive to venture capital. First, the revenue model is infrastructure-like: recurring, high-retention, and scalable. A banking-as-a-service provider that powers financial products for 50 platforms doesn’t need to win customers one by one. Each platform integration brings thousands or millions of end users. Venture capital in fintech has historically favored consumer acquisition, but embedded finance shifts the economics toward B2B infrastructure with consumer-scale volume.

Second, switching costs are high. Once a platform integrates a financial services provider into its core product, the cost of switching to a competitor is substantial. APIs need to be rebuilt. Compliance frameworks need to be re-audited. Customer experiences need to be redesigned. This creates the kind of durable competitive advantage that VCs value most highly.

Third, the total addressable market is enormous because it includes every company that touches customer transactions, not just traditional financial services companies. Retail platforms, healthcare providers, gig economy companies, SaaS businesses, and logistics companies all represent potential embedded finance customers. Global fintech investment reached $53 billion across 5,918 deals in 2025, per Innovate Finance, and embedded finance infrastructure companies captured a growing share of that total.

The UK as an embedded finance hub

The UK is positioning itself as a global hub for embedded finance. Companies like Railsr (formerly Railsbank), ClearBank, and Modulr provide banking-as-a-service infrastructure from London. The FCA’s progressive approach to open banking regulation has created fertile ground for embedded financial products.

Mordor Intelligence reports the UK fintech market at $21.44 billion in 2026, growing to $43.92 billion by 2031 at 15.42% CAGR. Within that market, the business segment holds 57.55% market share, reflecting the B2B orientation that embedded finance demands. The UK attracted $3.6 billion in fintech investment across 534 deals in 2025, per Innovate Finance, with a significant portion directed toward infrastructure and platform-enablement businesses.

Fintech platforms enabling banking transformation are disproportionately concentrated in the UK, partly because open banking mandates forced traditional banks to expose APIs, creating the technical substrate on which embedded finance is built.

How embedded finance changes the competitive map

The shift toward embedded finance rewrites the competitive dynamics of financial services. Traditional banks are no longer competing only with neobanks and fintech startups. They’re competing with every platform that has customer relationships and the ability to integrate financial products. Amazon offering business lending competes with JPMorgan Chase. Apple offering savings accounts competes with Goldman Sachs. Neither Amazon nor Apple needs to build a bank. They need to find an embedded finance partner.

This dynamic explains why banks themselves are investing heavily in embedded finance capabilities. BBVA, Goldman Sachs, and Citi have all launched banking-as-a-service offerings, attempting to be the infrastructure layer rather than being disintermediated by it. Fintech as a strategic priority for financial institutions is increasingly about embedded finance enablement rather than direct-to-consumer digital banking.

Risks and limitations of the embedded finance thesis

The embedded finance boom is not without risk. Regulatory complexity is the largest challenge. When a non-financial company offers financial products, questions arise about who holds the regulatory license, who is responsible for consumer protection, and who bears credit risk. Different jurisdictions answer these questions differently, creating compliance burdens that increase with geographic expansion.

Concentration risk is another concern. Many embedded finance providers rely on a single banking partner for their license. If that partner faces regulatory action or decides to exit the market, all the platforms it powers are affected. Fintech competition dynamics in embedded finance will increasingly be shaped by how companies manage this dependency.

Finally, margin compression is likely as the market matures. Early embedded finance providers can charge premium take rates because they’re enabling capabilities that didn’t exist before. As competition increases and more providers enter the market, those rates will compress toward the low margins typical of payment processing. The winners will be companies that build scale before margins erode, using volume to compensate for lower per-transaction economics.

The $148.38 billion embedded finance market is still in its early growth phase. Venture capitalists are allocating toward it now because the combination of high growth, high switching costs, and enormous addressable market creates the conditions for outsized returns. Whether individual companies deliver on that promise depends on execution, but the structural opportunity is one of the largest in financial services today. The capital is following the structure, and the structure points toward embedded finance as the next major platform shift in global financial services. The role of venture capital in fintech growth has always been to identify those platform shifts before they become obvious, and embedded finance is the clearest one on the horizon today.