7 Best New Meme Coins to Join in December 2024

The meme coin market is in overdrive this December, with new coins creating buzz across the crypto community. From innovative utilities to viral-worthy memes, the hype surrounding these projects has brought both seasoned investors and crypto newbies to the table. As meme coins increasingly integrate gaming, staking, and community-driven features, they’re quickly shedding their novelty status and gaining a foothold in serious portfolios.

One coin leading this charge is BTFD Coin, a project that combines decentralised finance (DeFi) perks with meme culture to deliver exceptional value to its holders. Alongside BTFD, projects like Simon’s Cat, Degen, and Non-Playable Coin are making waves, each for unique reasons. So, which meme coins deserve your attention this month? Let’s dive into the top picks.

1. BTFD Coin (BTFD)

BTFD Coin is more than just a meme; it’s a movement. BTFD represents the internet’s unapologetic rallying cry to turn market downturns into profit opportunities. But it’s not just the name that’s grabbing attention. With its Play-to-Earn (P2E) game, staking rewards, and tight-knit Bulls Squad community, BTFD is blending fun with serious earning potential.

The P2E game is already creating buzz, letting players earn rewards in the form of $BTFD tokens as they advance through exciting gameplay. Meanwhile, the staking programme offers impressive APYs, letting holders maximise returns while supporting the network. And with over 23 billion coins sold and $1.1 million raised in just 10 days, the coin’s presale is already one-fourth complete—an incredible achievement that’s caught analysts’ attention.

Take this: if you had invested $5,000 in Stage 5 when coins were priced at $0.00005, your holdings would’ve grown significantly. If BTFD hits its projected listing price of $0.0006, your investment would balloon to $60,000. That’s a 12x return!

Why did this coin make it to this list? BTFD Coin’s viral appeal, P2E innovation, and staking rewards make it a frontrunner for December 2024. With its presale gaining unstoppable momentum, it’s a no-brainer addition to this list.

2. Simon’s Cat

Fans of the Simon’s Cat animation series now have a coin to root for, and it’s as quirky as the mischievous feline that inspired it. This meme coin capitalises on nostalgia and fandom, bringing a lighthearted yet impactful presence to the meme coin ecosystem.

What’s remarkable about Simon’s Cat Coin is its focus on NFT integration. Each NFT, featuring iconic scenes from the show, can be used within its gamified marketplace, where players trade, collect, and compete for rare items. Its community, fuelled by long-time fans, is driving adoption faster than anticipated, with over 15,000 NFT owners onboarded since launch.

Why did this coin make it to this list?Simon’s Cat combines nostalgic charm with a modern use case. Its NFT ecosystem and loyal fanbase make it a standout meme coin this December.

3. Degen

What’s a meme coin list without Degen? Known for its “no rules, just vibes” ethos, Degen has built a reputation for celebrating the chaotic and irreverent nature of crypto culture.

Unlike traditional coins that lean heavily on utility, Degen thrives on spontaneity. Its community has launched viral campaigns, from memes that mock market trends to coordinated buy-ups that boost its market cap overnight. Don’t mistake its randomness for lack of planning, though—Degen has consistently delivered impressive short-term ROI for its backers.

Why did this coin make it to this list? Degen captures the wild energy of the meme coin market, making it a perfect short-term play for investors with a high appetite for risk.

4. ANDY

Inspired by the creator’s dog, ANDY has become one of 2024’s most wholesome crypto success stories. The coin combines traditional meme coin appeal with a focus on charity, donating a portion of its transaction fees to animal shelters worldwide.

ANDY’s clever marketing, including partnerships with pet influencers, has seen its value skyrocket in just a few months. Its recently announced NFT line, featuring adorable illustrations of Andy, adds an extra layer of collectability, ensuring this meme coin resonates with both crypto enthusiasts and animal lovers alike.

Why did this coin make it to this list? ANDY’s mix of feel-good philanthropy and viral meme appeal positions it as one of the most loveable coins to join this December.

5. Non-Playable Coin

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) isn’t your average meme project. Riding on the NPC meme that took over the internet in late 2023, this coin plays into the cultural zeitgeist with a tongue-in-cheek approach.

Its standout feature is the NPC Metaverse, a virtual space where users interact with hilariously scripted NPC characters, each powered by AI. Players can earn rewards by completing missions and even purchase NPC-themed digital assets. With a roadmap filled with exciting collaborations, NPC is much more than a joke—it’s a fully-fledged ecosystem.

Why did this coin make it to this list?Non-Playable Coin combines cultural relevance with tech innovation, making it a must-watch in December 2024.

6. Comedian

Comedian Coin is here to prove that laughter is indeed the best crypto. Partnering with stand-up comedians and comedy festivals, this project is bringing humour to the blockchain while building a solid use case in the entertainment sector.

Through its Comedy DAO, token holders vote on which up-and-coming comedians receive funding for their projects. It’s a brilliant way to marry the crypto world with real-world impact, and investors are loving the chance to support creative talent while earning a return.

Why did this coin make it to this list?Comedian Coin’s innovative DAO model and focus on humour make it a refreshing addition to the meme coin market.

7. SLERF

SLERF might just be the underdog of the year. With a name that means absolutely nothing, this coin has somehow captured the imagination of thousands, thanks to its irreverent marketing strategy and memeable mascot.

What makes SLERF stand out is its hyper-focus on community engagement. From weekly “SLERF-offs” on social media to its gamified staking platform, this coin thrives on participation. Early investors are already reporting significant gains, further fuelling its hype.

Why did this coin make it to this list? SLERF’s blend of chaos and community-driven growth makes it a strong contender among December’s best new meme coins.

Conclusion

If 2024 has taught us anything, it’s that meme coins aren’t just a passing fad—they’re evolving into a legitimate asset class with serious potential. From BTFD Coin’s P2E innovation and impressive presale momentum to NPC’s culturally relevant ecosystem and SLERF’s community-first approach, this month’s top picks are shaking up the space in all the right ways.

