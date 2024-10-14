6 Handy Android Phone Lock Screen Features You Wish You Had

Tech Update – There are a bunch of new features in the upcoming Android 15. For instance, Android 15 is bringing back a ‘Cooldown’ for notification. For this feature, David Nield puts it, “Android 15 looks set to help you tidy up your notifications for good.”

While we anxiously await these new features, it’s interesting to study some lesser-known capabilities available on your Android phone lock screen. These hidden jewels may dramatically improve your entire experience, making your phone more useful and safe.

Let’s look at 6 handy and best lock screen features you wish you had known earlier that you can access from the settings directly.

Notification History Android Phone Lock Screen Feature

One of the best lock screen features that you might not know is the ability to view your notification history. if you ever wondered what alerts you missed when your phone was locked, Android’s notification history feature is something you need. This helpful application displays a chronological list of any alerts you’ve received, even if you dismissed them from your Android phone’s lock screen.

To use this best lock screen feature, navigate to Settings > Notifications > Notification History. This feature is especially handy for individuals who regularly miss notifications or need to catch up on missed messages.

WiFi QR-Code Android Phone Lock Screen Feature

Connecting to Wi-Fi networks can be difficult at times, especially if you need to input large complex passwords manually. The Android phone lock screen makes this procedure easier with its built-in Wi-Fi QR code capability, making it one of the best lock screen improvements of recent years.

To utilise this feature, launch your phone’s Quick Settings panel from the lock screen and hit the Wi-Fi icon. Select the QR code scanner option and point your camera at the QR code of the Wi-Fi network you wish to connect to. Your phone will instantly connect to the network without leaving the Android phone’s lock screen.

Glance Android Phone Lock Screen Feature

Glance is a lock screen feature that allows you to quickly see vital information without unlocking your phone. This lock screen upgrade turns your Android phone’s lock screen into an information centre, making it one of the most impressive lock screen developments in recent years.

Glance can be customised to show you a range of real-time lock screen updates like weather updates, news headlines, sports buzz and even personalized content based on your preference, interests and usage patterns, right from your Android phone’s lock screen.

To enable Glance, navigate to Settings > Wallpaper & Styles > Glance. From more detailed steps to enable Glance. Check out the glance help center.

App Pinning Android Phone Lock Screen Feature

App pinning is an Android phone lock screen security feature that restricts unauthorised access to certain applications on your phone. This greatest lock screen feature assures that even if someone has access to your unlocked cellphone, they cannot freely traverse all of your applications.

Once you pin an app, it will stay open and available until you unpin it. This is useful if you’re sharing your phone with someone and want to limit their access to specific applications. To pin an app, open it and hit the Recent Apps icon. Then, press and hold the app thumbnail and select “Pin app.” To unpin the app, touch the back button and choose “Unpin.”

Extra Dim Display Android Phone Lock Screen Feature

If you’re a night owl who likes to use your phone late at night, the regular Android phone lock screen brightness may be too bright for your eyes. Android’s extra dim display option dramatically reduces the brightness level, making it easier for your eyes in low-light circumstances.

As Michael Perrigo notes, “It truly is a strange, but wonderful tool, and I know most of you probably don’t use it.” This lock screen feature is a game changer for people who suffer from screen glare or eye strain in low-light situations.

To enable the best lock screen option, navigate to Settings > Accessibility > Vision > Extra dim display. You can also add a shortcut to easily turn this, one of the best lock screen features on and off.

Medical Safety and Information Android Phone Lock Screen Feature

In an emergency, having your medical information easily available might be critical. The Android phone lock screen now allows you to keep critical medical information right on your smartphone, making it one of the best lock screen features for personal safety. This feature enables first responders to quickly access important information like allergies, blood type and emergency contracts; potentially saving precious time in critical situations.

To enable this function, navigate to Settings > Lock Screen and Security > Emergency Information. Here you may add your name, blood type, allergies, and any other medical information. In the event of an emergency, first responders can immediately obtain this information by simply swiping down on the Android phone lock screen.

In Conclusion

As we’ve explored, the Android phone lock screen is much more than just a barrier between your device’s locked and unlocked states. From notification management to emergency information access, the best lock screen features often go unnoticed by many users. With each new Android update, including the upcoming Android 15, we see exciting lock screen updates that continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible.

So, take some time to explore these hidden gems on your Android phone lock screen. You might be surprised at how these best lock screen features can streamline your daily interactions with your device and enhance your overall Android experience.

