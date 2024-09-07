5 Mistakes You Should Avoid When Filing a Slip and Fall Claim

Slip and fall accidents are quite popular in most construction sites. Every victim is advised to file a slip and fall accident claim and seek compensation for injuries and damages sustained from the fall.

However, building a solid case is crucial to get the monetary compensation you are claiming. Any legal pitfalls and errors will increase your chances of losing that case in court.

In general, the law requires the plaintiff to prove the defendant’s negligence for safety measures as well as how their negligence contributed to your slip and fall accident.

Primarily, receiving a favorable verdict depends not only on how well you build and argue your case, but also avoiding some legal or procedural mistakes.

This article will discuss some of the most common mistakes you should avoid in order to increase your chances of receiving compensation for your injuries after a slip and fall accident.

Representing Yourself

Self-representation involves filing a slip-and-fall accident claim without seeking legal counsel. In other words, proposing yourself as your own attorney for your case.

Inherently, representing yourself exposes you to significant risks and pitfalls that the defendant’s attorney can exploit during trial.

As such, it would help to talk to a slip and fall accident lawyer Michigan who will help you file the right claim, collect evidence, and also represent you during trial.

Additionally, your slip and fall lawyer has years of working experience and sufficient knowledge of the legal world. Thus, you will avoid making legal errors that you would otherwise make by representing yourself.

Admitting Liability

The worst mistake you can make after you slip and fall is admitting fault as this waives off all the liability from the defendant.

Basically, making various comments, such as ‘I should be careful of where am stepping’ or ‘my slippery shoes’ can be used to shift liability from the defendant during trial.

Regardless of how ashamed you may feel after a slip-and-fall accident, it would be best to avoid using terms and statements that may assume your liability in an accident.

Posting Your Injuries on Social Media

Social media platforms have given most people the opportunity to connect with others on a global scale. Well, only that these sharing could be one too many.

It is normal to be enticed to post your injuries or discuss the details of your case on a social media platform. However, some comments you make concerning the injuries may be used against you by the defendant’s attorney.

For example, posting your broken arm on social media will get you multiple likes and sympathetic comments. However, a single comment from you like ‘it’s my bad’, can cost you significantly. In fact, such a comment could be termed as admission of fault.

Furthermore, posting videos and photos of you participating in risky activities like parkour challenges the authenticity of the injuries for which you are claiming monetary compensation for.

Failing To Seek Medical Attention

The first step slip-and-fall lawyers recommend taking is seeking medical attention immediately you are involved in an accident. Although you may feel fine after the accident, it would be best to see a medical practitioner and have documented evidence of any injuries you sustained.

Additionally, get receipts for any medical expenses you incur treating the injuries; medical bills help set the amount of compensation money your attorney will demand.

Furthermore, medical reports help describe the nature and extent of the slip and fall accident by describing the nature and scope of your injuries (an expert witness will be essential in this case).

Failing to get medical attention will not only refute your injuries, but also denies you the opportunity to acquire crucial evidence for your case.

Staying For Long Before Filing a Claim

Similar to other accident claims, a slip and fall accident has a statute of limitation that dictates the timeframe within which you must file your claim.

Your slip-and-fall lawyer will guide you appropriately on the laws that dictate the statute of limitations.

Additionally, your lawyer will help you do the heavy lifting by filing the claim on your behalf as filing a slip and fall claim is a complex process that requires proper understanding of the law.

Conclusion

Slip and fall accidents can leave you with significant injuries. As such, ensure you talk to an experienced slip and fall attorney to file a legal claim seeking monetary compensation for your injuries.