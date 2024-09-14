5+ Best Free Anime Streaming Sites to Watch Anime Online

9anime is a popular online platform that allows anime enthusiasts to stream and watch their favorite anime shows and movies for free. With a massive library covering a wide range of genres, from action, adventure, and fantasy to romance, drama, and horror, it has become a favorite site for many fans around the world. 9anime is particularly known for offering high-quality streams, sometimes even in 1080p, which enhances the viewing experience to a great extent. Whether you are looking for the latest episodes of an ongoing series or older, classic anime, 9anime caters to all types of anime lovers.

One of the key features that makes 9anime stand out is its user-friendly interface. The site is well organized, allowing users to browse through different categories easily, search for specific anime, or filter by popularity, rating, or release date. It also allows users to create a watchlist to keep track of the series they are watching or plan to watch in the future. Additionally, 9anime offers both dubbed and subbed versions of most shows, making them accessible to a wide audience, including those who prefer English dubs instead of subtitles.

The site’s vast collection is constantly updated with new episodes as soon as they are released in Japan, often within a matter of hours. This ensures that fans don’t have to wait long to watch the latest episodes of their favorite series. Furthermore, 9anime has a strong community element where users can discuss episodes, share recommendations, and chat about their favorite anime.

It is a video-on-demand service that offers a massive list of exclusive programs like Hulu original shows, a huge collection of movies, TV shows, etc. In short, it is a streaming service to watch anime, cartoons, and regional videos.

Well, it is not a free website but at a reasonable price, you get everything you might need. Hulu also offers its app to make your streaming more enjoyable.

It is a very popular video service to watch all your favorite anime online, as it has more than 25,000 episodes and 15,000 hours of the latest anime series available, as well as a great system that helps you rediscover new anime.

Crunchyroll offers anime, manga, dramas, music, etc., and is a legal site. It has a premium design pack and if you sign up for it you can enjoy a free-ads connection of content. You can separate the content by style and location and without a doubt, Crunchyroll is one of the best anime streaming sites to watch anime online

It is one of the good websites to watch anime online for free, listen to anime soundtracks and read manga in the most diverse genre. You will surely find your favorite anime here because Chia-Anime Supermarket is updated daily. The site also offers the facility to re-watch or download your favorite anime.

Chia-Anime is a Japanese anime site, but you will find almost all episodes in English subtitles. Unlike other free anime streaming websites, you will get to see fewer ads here.

AnimeFreak has a huge collection of more than 10K episodes of anime series from different places, which you can stream and watch for free. By clicking on the pictures of the movies you can see the reviews, ratings, and list of episodes of the show. On AnimeFreak you can play and watch both original and dubbed series and you can also download their app from the Play Store to create magic.

AnimeFreak has a series that gets updated daily with new anime series and manga comics, so it deserves a mention to get its place in this list of the best free anime streaming sites.

#6. Tubi Tv

Tubi TV is another great website where you can watch anime online for free, which has an easy user interface both from the website and the app. Each anime title displays its cover, title, age recommendation, year of release, and genres to make it easier to find your favorite anime. The video quality is great and you will find some older anime here in high quality. The only drawback is the limited collection and you might not be able to find the latest or some famous titles.

Tubi TV comes with a dark theme UI, and a clean interface, and the videos hosted are pretty good and are dubbed and subbed in English.