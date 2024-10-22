10 Effective Ways to Detect AI-Written Content in Resumes

AI is rapidly transforming the way humans and businesses work. AI algorithms have become so accurate that one can perform almost any task with the help of AI. One of the major fields where AI is becoming increasingly popular is content generation. It’s not just about academic content or digital content, people are even using AI tools to write simple messages, emails, or even resumes.

Job seekers often tend to take assistance from AI tools like ChatGPT to write detailed resumes in order to impress job providers. However, such AI-written resumes cannot really help HR professionals or managers understand the actual credibility of a candidate. A good resume is what helps job providers whether a candidate fits their requirements or not.

However, AI-generated resumes can make every candidate seem like they are just perfect for the role and have all the required skills. Therefore, it becomes essential for job providers to understand the difference between human-written and AI-written content in resumes. While using AI content detector is a way to do that, there are several other effective methods that you can use:

1. Lack of Personalization

AI-generated content usually lacks a touch of personalization, which is there in content written by humans. Humans reflect their own ideas, experiences, unique stills, etc, in resumes. On the other hand, AI-written content will be generic and will only revolve around a specific keyword. It lacks personal opinions, emotional factors, etc, which differentiates it from human-written content.

2. Repetitive Phrases

AI tools often repeat phrases when generating a piece of content. Humans are creative enough to naturally vary their language throughout the content, but AI tools are not. AI-written content is all based on the provided keyword and sounds repetitive. For example, if a candidate asks an AI tool to write a resume description for the role of ‘engineer,’ it will overuse keywords like engineer or engineering and related phrases in the text.

3. Use of Over-Complex Vocabulary

There is no doubt that humans can be exceptionally good at vocabulary and there can be a few complex words in human-written content as well. However, if a candidate’s resume is full of overly complex vocabulary, it is most likely AI-generated content. Humans can very well balance easy and complex words in a piece of text. But AI tools tend to overuse complex vocabulary to make the content look unique.

4. Overly Formal Language

A resume has to be written in formal language, but if it looks overly formal, there’s definitely something wrong. When AI tools are asked to generate content in a formal language, they come up with text written in overly formal language. If you are careful enough while reading a resume, you can easily identify such over-formal language as it sounds unnatural.

5. High AI Content Detection Score

Another widely used method for identifying AI-written content is to use AI content detector tools like Copyleaks, QuillBot, GPTZero, etc. It is one of the most accurate tools for AI detection. You can copy and paste content from the resume into these tools to check its AI score.

They thoroughly scan the entire text and show the percentage of AI-written content in it while also highlighting text that looks like AI-written. If it shows a high AI percentage, the provided content is most likely AI-generated.

6. Inconsistent Tone Throughout The Resume

The language and vocabulary of human-written content may vary, but its style and tone are consistent throughout. This is where AI writing tools are still lacking. AI-written content reflects inconsistent tones and styles. If one line seems overly formal and then the other line is overly casual, it’s a sign that that content may be written using an AI tool.

7. Lack of Emotional Delicacy

Human writing reflects imaginative aspects and emotional factors. On the other hand, AI-written content is more logic-based and lacks the emotional element. AI tools can only write generic content based on the already available information and data. However, human-written content has a touch of creative thinking and emotional aspects.

8. Lack of Detail

AI-generated content is very generic and straightforward. AI tools don’t put any additional effort into making the text easy to understand for the reader, but humans do. Human writing involves better explanations and detail. If there are sentences that seem too logical and lack explanation, the content may be AI-written.

9. Predictable Sentences

If you are an HR professional who goes through plenty of resumes every day, you might have seen similar sentences in some resumes. This is another sign of AI-written content. If there are repetitive patterns or predictable sentences in a CV, it is probably written using an AI tool. Human written content is original and unique, whereas AI writing follows specific patterns.

10. Unnecessarily Lengthy Sentences

AI-written content involves filler words, repetitive phrases, and unnecessarily lengthy sentences. Instead of going into actual detail, AI tools produce generic content that is expanded just to fulfill the word limit. On the other hand, human written content involves sentences that make more sense and are relevant to the context.

Conclusion

Detection of AI content in resumes is important to ensure that the provided information genuinely resonates with a candidate’s skills, experience, and expertise. AI-written content generally follows repetitive patterns, which makes it look unnatural. Hence, if you have quite a basic understanding of how human-written content differs from AI-written content, you can identify AI-generated text by reading the content itself.

However, using an AI content detector like QuillBot or Copyleaks is always a safer choice. The candidate may have included a mix of human and AI content in the resume, which you can tend to miss. But these AI detectors identify every sentence or line that is likely to be AI-written.