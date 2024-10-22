After three years at Old Trafford, Raphael Varane revealed on Tuesday that he will quit Manchester United when his contract ends at the end of the current season. The 31-year-old French defender has made 93 appearances and scored twice for United since joining from Real Madrid in 2021 for an initial cost of about £34 million ($43 million).

Varane helped United win the 2023 League Cup, their first championship in six years, during his tenure there. The Red Devils’ current campaign has been difficult, though, as they are mired in ninth position in the Premier League with 14 losses, making it unlikely that they can qualify for Europe. Despite not having played since April 4, Varane, whose time at United has been hampered by injury, intends to play again before the season ends.

Varane wrote on social media

“To you guys, supporters of Manchester United, it’s been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wear that shirt. The first time I went to Old Trafford as a Man United player was insane, the atmosphere was amazing. I fell in love with the club, with the fans. You have to play for Man United to understand what that represents.”

Varane feels upbeat about the club’s future despite the challenging season, especially with Jim Ratcliffe, the new co-owner. “The new owners are coming with a clear plan and a great strategy,” Varane said.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of United, is optimistic that Varane can make an impact in the games that remain, especially in the FA Cup final later this month. “We plan for him, definitely for the last games. Not tomorrow but we hope for Sunday and then, of course, for the last game (the FA Cup final),” said ten Hag.

Varene’s noteworthy accomplishments in the team

One of the most accomplished defenders of his generation, Varane has won three La Liga championships and four Champions League championships with Real Madrid. He also played a crucial role in France’s World Cup triumph in 2018 and their journey to the 2022 championship game. At the age of 29, he announced his retirement from international football, citing the high physical and mental demands imposed on elite players.

One of the most accomplished defenders of his generation, Varane has won three La Liga championships and four Champions League championships with Real Madrid.

Manchester United’s Raphael Varane has confirmed his exit from the club at the close of the season, marking a significant transition for both player and team. Varane, known for his defensive prowess, leaves behind a legacy of remarkable performances and memorable contributions to the club’s history. His departure signals a new chapter for Manchester United, as they seek to fill the void left by the French defender. Varane’s decision prompts reflection on his impact and raises questions about the future direction of the team’s defense strategy.

Show TV쇼티비 provides for sports enthusiasts who want to stay up to speed on live events, including a plethora of baseball programming, so they never miss a second of the thrilling action on the diamond. Just click here for more show01.com